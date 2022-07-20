Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, Republicans in Maryland chose Trumpist extremist Dan Cox as their nominee for governor. Cox was boosted a bit by the Democratic Party, which has drawn condemnation from many liberals and nonpartisan observers who argue that Democrats played with fire by helping a dangerous candidate who might be easier to defeat in November.

That’s a perfectly valid argument, but the results of this election, and others around the country, show that Republican voters don’t need to be fooled into picking candidates who present a profound threat to American democracy. They’re doing it all on their own.

This race got extra attention because the Democratic Governors Association spent more than a million dollars airing ads about Cox to boost him over Kelly Schulz, who served in the Cabinet of term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and had Hogan’s endorsement. Schulz might have had a chance in the general election; although Maryland is a deep-blue state, it elected the moderate Hogan twice. At the very least, Schulz would have been competitive.

Advertisement

The DGA’s ads were carefully calibrated. Rather than just saying “Vote for Cox, he’s great!” they were designed to simultaneously attract Republican primary voters and repel Democratic general election voters. “He's fighting to end abortion in Maryland, and Cox will protect the Second Amendment at all costs, refusing to support any federal restrictions on guns,” one ad said. “Dan Cox: Too close to Trump. Too conservative for Maryland.”

Indeed, the most important factor may have been that Trump endorsed Cox, a state delegate who among other things organized buses to the “stop the steal” rally at the Capitol and tweeted “Mike Pence is a traitor” during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

But consider this: While they were selecting Cox, Republicans in Maryland also chose Michael Peroutka as their nominee for attorney general, without any help from Democrats. Peroutka makes Dan Cox look like Bernie Sanders: He’s a forthright Christian nationalist who thinks Supreme Court decisions that violate his understanding of “God’s law” are invalid; he wants to eliminate “communist” public schooling; and he served on the board of the neo-Confederate League of the South.

Advertisement

As an adviser to Kelly Schulz’s campaign put it, “The Maryland Republican Party got together and committed ritualized mass suicide. The only thing missing was Jim Jones and a glass of Kool-Aid.”

There has been lots of criticism of Democrats for trying to help Trumpist candidates in Republican primaries this year, especially because a few of the extremist GOP nominees have a genuine shot at winning. Nowhere is that a greater risk than in Pennsylvania, where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro aired an ad before the primary pointing out eventual nominee Doug Mastriano’s ties to Donald Trump.

But like Cox, Mastriano won his primary easily (by 24 points); the Democratic ads almost certainly didn’t make the difference.

At least part of the objection to what Democrats have done probably reflects an instinctive aversion to the tactic, as though one party meddling in the other party’s primary violates some unspoken norm of fair play. But at a time when a plethora of super PACs and other outside groups descend on every contested race, how much does it matter if one participant in this cacophony of charges and countercharges is the other party? If their ads and mailers aren’t blatantly false or otherwise irresponsible, it doesn’t seem like a problem in and of itself.

Advertisement

The real question is what the risks are, and this is where the objections to what Democrats have done are more persuasive. Anything can happen in campaigns, and someone like Mastriano represents a profound threat to the entire country. As an election conspiracist who would have the power to certify presidential electors and appoint Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, he could be in a position to steal the 2024 election if elected governor.

But there’s little question that Mastriano — with his own Christian nationalism and his devotion to the disgraced ex-president — was what Republican primary voters in Pennsylvania wanted. That’s the real problem.

The collection of lickspittles, radicals and buffoons that Trump has endorsed haven’t won all their primaries; his record this year has been decidedly mixed. But where his choices have lost, it has usually been because he picked a flawed candidate who ran against a strong Republican with preexisting support; that’s what happened in Georgia, where his slate of election conspiracist lackeys was soundly defeated.

Advertisement

Yet without that kind of strong alternative, base Republican voters from coast to coast have defaulted to whichever candidate is loudest in their praise of Trump, their commitment to deranged election conspiracy theories and their belief that Owning the Libs is the highest purpose to which politics can aspire.

Those voters are the heart of the problem and the most profound threat. A few ads from a Democratic group doesn’t come close.

GiftOutline Gift Article