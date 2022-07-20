Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I hear what you are saying. And, yes, the data is compelling. Cassandra has been right literally every time she has made a prediction. War. Famine. Rights rollbacks. (A phrase that makes it sound as though maybe the rights are part of a nifty sale rather than a horrible violation of the contract you thought you had with society!) Whenever she has said anything — “Don’t let that horse into the city! It’s full of armed soldiers!” or “If we don’t do anything about the climate, it will get worse” or “Susan Collins, do not take what Brett Kavanaugh just said as reassurance that he doesn’t want to overturn Roe v. Wade” — I have been forced to admit, in retrospect, that she has been absolutely on the money, every time, like that Masonic eye thing that is on the back of all the dollars.

And, yes, every single time she has predicted anything, I have said, “Nah,” or “I’ll believe it when I see it!” or “I just don’t think Joe Manchin would pull the rug out from beneath us yet again! Not Joe!” or vowed to eat my hat. And I know that I have a suspicious number of intact hats for somebody who has said that so many times!

And, yes, once again, Cassandra is trying to warn us. She thinks something terrible will happen and wants to tell us so that we can prepare, just as she told us in the past about Donald Trump not accepting the results of the election, or the horrifying consequences of state trigger laws about abortion, or the dozens of other things she has been right about. Now, given her track record, you might say: Let’s hear this lady out!

But I have to say: What are the odds that she’s right again?

I hear you. She has always been right before, every time I said that what she predicted was much too dire even to contemplate. But to that I say: This prediction this time sounds much too dire to even contemplate.

Did you hear what she’s saying will happen now? I mean, that just sounds beyond the pale. I know that I have technically said this every time and been wrong, in retrospect, every time, but — woof. I just don’t see it. Thank heavens we haven’t regressed to a point where something that bad is likely! What a relief that Cassandra is probably wrong this time — although, technically, she has yet to be wrong about anything! But this time, I have to say, I really feel like she’s wrong and I’m right.

This is why, when I go to Las Vegas, I always leave with so much less money than I arrive with! Because if you hit red 49 times in a row, you are just bound to hit black the next time. That’s just math! At a certain point in coin-flipping, you are owed tails, and I won’t let anyone tell me otherwise. I understand both how probability works and how predictions work!

Who are you going to believe — me, a guy telling you that the Supreme Court has probably done all that it wants to do and there is no chance that it will come for Obergefell v. Hodges next, or Cassandra, a literal prophetess who has always been right and is screaming that I am wrong? I know only two things about Cassandra: She is a hysterical woman to whom we should not give the time of day, and she has been (technically, in only the strictest, most literal sense) right about every single thing that she has predicted so far. Also, her predictions are so depressing! I don’t want to live in a world where what Cassandra says is true, even though, technically, I guess, I do live in that world right now.

Besides, I just don’t think she is right this time.

