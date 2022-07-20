What seems to have been lost in the dialogue focusing on racial equity is the fact that driving a motor vehicle on public streets has always been a privilege — not a right. One has to be of a certain age and pass written and/or road tests before earning the privilege to operate a motor vehicle. The disadvantaged should not be given a pass when public safety is at issue.

Three cheers for the editorial, “Making city streets unsafe,” calling on D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to veto the unanimously approved though thoroughly ill-conceived legislation that would end the practice of preventing residents from renewing driver’s licenses if they owe more than $100 in unpaid fines.

I understand the council’s “thinking” that the financial burden of fines falls more heavily on our least-well-off neighbors. But instead of making the streets unsafe for all with the charming goal of alleviating income inequality, how about this: After three moving violations, the driver’s license is suspended, whether he or she pays the fine. (Take that, rich people!) And, if the driver is caught driving with a suspended license, then the car is impounded and sold.