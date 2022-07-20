I could not agree more with the July 16 editorial “Making city streets unsafe.”
Three cheers for the editorial, “Making city streets unsafe,” calling on D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to veto the unanimously approved though thoroughly ill-conceived legislation that would end the practice of preventing residents from renewing driver’s licenses if they owe more than $100 in unpaid fines.
I understand the council’s “thinking” that the financial burden of fines falls more heavily on our least-well-off neighbors. But instead of making the streets unsafe for all with the charming goal of alleviating income inequality, how about this: After three moving violations, the driver’s license is suspended, whether he or she pays the fine. (Take that, rich people!) And, if the driver is caught driving with a suspended license, then the car is impounded and sold.
As the father of a son who was killed by a negligent driver who had numerous traffic violations on his record, I can assure you that paying fines, or not, does not make someone a more careful driver.
Please, Ms. Bowser, follow the editorial’s advice.
Kevin McCormally, Washington