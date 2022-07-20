Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco reiterated on Tuesday that regarding the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, the department will “continue to do our job, to follow the facts wherever they go, no matter where they lead, no matter to what level” — and regardless of whether defeated former president Donald Trump runs for president. She added, “We’re going to continue to investigate what was fundamentally an attack on our democracy.”

Her comments were encouraging for democracy defenders, as were the department’s recent moves to seize the phone of chief coup architect John Eastman and to search the home of Jeffrey Clark, the Justice Department official Trump wanted to appoint as acting attorney general. Constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe greeted Monaco’s statement enthusiastically. “Here’s what people have been looking for: It’s as close to a promise as DOJ ever gets: Trump can run, but he can’t hide,” he tweeted. “Deputy AG Monaco speaks for AG Garland on this. They won’t let optics stop them. Nor will they let politics lead them to indict.”

Concerns remain about the department’s sense of urgency to file charges against Trump or his senior aides before Republicans have a chance to regain the majority in the House and gum up the work of the investigation. Norman Eisen, former co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee in Trump’s first impeachment, tells me: “They are building a case at perhaps a leisurely pace. They need to dramatically accelerate.”

The good news is that one prosecutor has gotten on the stick. Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, Ga., has sent “target letters” to all 16 Georgia Republicans who affixed their names to the fake “elector certificate” from Georgia and falsely attested that they were duly elected. The DA’s office, in a filing in response to a motion to disqualify Willis as prosecutor, referred to conduct related to “possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia.”

Eisen, a former criminal defense lawyer, observes that target letters are not just a warning. “They are an invitation to make a deal,” he says. “And the best time to cut a deal is early — before everybody else does.”

A Fulton County special grand jury has already subpoenaed Trump’s top advisers, including Eastman and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, something it seems the Justice Department has not done. Willis is “clearly going after whoever orchestrated the fake electors scheme,” Tribe says. “It looks very much like she’s pursuing the conspiracy to steal Georgia’s 16 electoral votes all the way to the top.”

Willis has been able to move swiftly for several reasons. First, the facts relating to Trump’s pressure campaign in Georgia are more limited than the entire coup plot. Second, she also benefits from the recorded conversation between Trump, some of his cronies and Georgia officials. Third, she has not had to spend months, as Justice Department attorneys have, tracking down and prosecuting hundreds of violent insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. Finally, the legal avenues of prosecution she is likely considering (e.g., solicitation or conspiracy to commit election fraud, intentional interference with an election official’s duties) are straightforward.

Fortunately for federal and state prosecutors, Eisen notes that “the [House Jan. 6 select committee] has put forth a shocking amount of evidence of not only federal crimes but also state crimes in Georgia, including evidence Trump was personally involved” in seeking phony electors. The committee may well have lit a fire under the Justice Department and allowed at least one prosecutor to move forward before Trump’s allies in insurgency take control in Congress.

