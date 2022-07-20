Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Jan. 6 select committee, announced on Tuesday that he has covid-19, just days before the committee’s prime-time hearing on Thursday. Nevertheless, the hearing will continue as planned. That speaks volumes about why the committee has been arguably the most effective and most bipartisan congressional undertaking since the 9/11 Commission.

In any other situation, the absence of a committee’s chair would likely delay its business, since that would give the opposing party the upper hand. But Thompson’s absence will have no impact on the proceeding whatsoever.

That’s because on this committee, the dedication to finding the truth, to defending democracy, to educating the public and to presenting a full accounting of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are equally shared among its Democratic and two Republican members.

Aside from superb staff work and smart production strategy, the reason the committee is so effective is twofold: First, the committee abandoned the “everyone gets five minutes of questioning” protocol that congressional committees typically adopt, in favor of coordinated, focused questioning by two members per hearing. Second, and more importantly, unserious and dishonest Republicans aren’t present. (Ironically, one or more Republican members could have wreaked havoc if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had not yanked his party’s members off the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to let him appoint obstructionists to the panel.)

In other words, bipartisanship is only possible when members of both parties share common values and a desire for a positive outcome. Bipartisanship is often a joke these days, not because of Democrats — who remain committed to democracy and stay within shouting distance of the truth — but because most Republicans are dedicated to MAGA dogma (e.g., keep the base enraged, pursue Christian nationalism at the expense of democracy, limit access to voting). What used to be bipartisan exercises, such as reauthorizing the Voting Rights Act, are now entirely partisan.

Even when democratic values per se are not at stake, today’s GOP has set a specific goal: making sure the incumbent Democratic president is a failed, one-term president. Bipartisanship is impossible when one side drops previously acceptable goals precisely because it would result in a win for the other side (e.g., tax cuts for working families, vaccinations for children).

The only debate within the GOP these days is which specific “wins” it must concede to President Biden to preserve the pretense that Republicans are concerned about their constituents’ well-being. When pure obstruction would expose their members to undue criticism, they will allow Biden to conduct the basic operations of government (e.g., passing an infrastructure package or avoiding a default on the debt).

This is why Biden’s obsessive search for bipartisanship is misguided. Bipartisanship should be a means to an end, not the end itself. Democrats should pursue it to secure values the party holds dear or produce results for Americans. That’s conceivable only when both sides want success and share some basic set of values, such as sustaining a functional democracy.

That’s why the Jan. 6 committee has been a stellar success — and why virtually nothing else would be attainable if MAGA Republicans hold the reins.

