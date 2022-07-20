Regarding the July 17 news article “White House sidelined as Manchin again crushes Biden’s policy ambitions”:
Sorry, Senator, you don’t get to decide for all of the American people that inflation, a worldwide phenomenon, is more important than taking the necessary steps to save a threatened planet.
If he wants to run the country, he should run for president. But then voters would find out he’s a coal baron, a one-hit wonder who is interested only in himself.
Donna Halvorsen, South Portland, Maine
Absent from the discussion on Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to legislation addressing climate change is the stunning reality that not one Republican senator of 50 has the courage to buck party discipline to save the planet.
In a cruel juxtaposition, prominent on the July 15 front page was an article about how thousands of tree and plant species face extinction from climate change [“Tree’s decline feared to be a climate omen”]. The mindless, irresponsible opposition of the Republican Party to fighting climate change is so accepted that it is not even discussed. Fine to write about that one Democratic senator who cannot be persuaded. But at the same time, don’t give a pass to the 50 Republicans who empower that one senator. How about an article asking each of the 50 Republicans to explain to their grandchildren how they can be so reckless?
Kenneth Gubin, Herndon