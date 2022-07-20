The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Manchin’s interests run deep

July 20, 2022 at 6:33 p.m. EDT
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) speaks at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies on June 7 on Capitol Hill. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)
Regarding the July 17 news article “White House sidelined as Manchin again crushes Biden’s policy ambitions”:

As Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) single-handedly trashes congressional efforts to save the planet, there’s only one thing Americans need to know about him. He has one issue: protecting the interests of climate-busting coal and preserving his personal wealth. Between 2011 and 2020, Mr. Manchin made about $5 million from coal-related enterprises. He might raise other issues, such as “taxes” and “inflation,” to make himself look reasonable and cover up his singular focus on coal.

Sorry, Senator, you don’t get to decide for all of the American people that inflation, a worldwide phenomenon, is more important than taking the necessary steps to save a threatened planet.

If he wants to run the country, he should run for president. But then voters would find out he’s a coal baron, a one-hit wonder who is interested only in himself.

Donna Halvorsen, South Portland, Maine

Absent from the discussion on Sen. Joe Manchin III’s (D-W.Va.) opposition to legislation addressing climate change is the stunning reality that not one Republican senator of 50 has the courage to buck party discipline to save the planet.

In a cruel juxtaposition, prominent on the July 15 front page was an article about how thousands of tree and plant species face extinction from climate change [“Tree’s decline feared to be a climate omen”]. The mindless, irresponsible opposition of the Republican Party to fighting climate change is so accepted that it is not even discussed. Fine to write about that one Democratic senator who cannot be persuaded. But at the same time, don’t give a pass to the 50 Republicans who empower that one senator. How about an article asking each of the 50 Republicans to explain to their grandchildren how they can be so reckless?

Kenneth Gubin, Herndon

