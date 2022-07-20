As Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) single-handedly trashes congressional efforts to save the planet, there’s only one thing Americans need to know about him. He has one issue: protecting the interests of climate-busting coal and preserving his personal wealth. Between 2011 and 2020, Mr. Manchin made about $5 million from coal-related enterprises. He might raise other issues, such as “taxes” and “inflation,” to make himself look reasonable and cover up his singular focus on coal.

If he wants to run the country, he should run for president. But then voters would find out he’s a coal baron, a one-hit wonder who is interested only in himself.

In a cruel juxtaposition, prominent on the July 15 front page was an article about how thousands of tree and plant species face extinction from climate change [“Tree’s decline feared to be a climate omen”]. The mindless, irresponsible opposition of the Republican Party to fighting climate change is so accepted that it is not even discussed. Fine to write about that one Democratic senator who cannot be persuaded. But at the same time, don’t give a pass to the 50 Republicans who empower that one senator. How about an article asking each of the 50 Republicans to explain to their grandchildren how they can be so reckless?