Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paul Basken is a longtime bicycle commuter and motorist. It should come as little surprise that the federal government intends to end the recreational use of upper Beach Drive. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight After all, the motoring lobby is about as powerful as they come, and just a glance around our nation of communities suffocating in pavement makes that clear.

Yet when the National Park Service finally announced this week that, yes, it plans this fall to reopen the upper portion of Beach Drive to motorists, it was the reasoning that at least managed to amaze.

Speaking with a straight face to an online gathering of residents, the superintendent of Rock Creek Park, Julia Washburn, actually said that Park Service’s best analysts had concluded that the motoring life is beneficial to the environment.

Their reasoning: In the past couple years, without cars racing up and down the full length of our capital city’s cherished national park, too many people have gone out walking in the woods. And the problem with people walking in the woods is that it disturbs wildlife and vegetation.

Advertisement

Therefore, Washburn and her Park Service colleagues have concluded, restoring cars to the park is perhaps something like the Chernobyl disaster — an unfortunate event, to be sure, but a helpful eviction of human life that in Ukraine (at least before it was hit by another oil-enabled round of warfare) has proved marvelous for the revival of bears, wolves, moose, foxes and so much other wildlife.

On the scale at which Washburn and the Park Service are looking at the question, no doubt some kind of Chernobyl-styled argument could be made for D.C. After all, Beach Drive was shut to motorized traffic early in the pandemic, and the pandemic has shown us numerous ways in which we and the rest of the natural environment benefit from putting some restraint on the human tendency to over-consume anything within reach.

What Washburn and her ostensibly nature-centered colleagues might be missing, however, is what’s known as The Bigger Picture.

Advertisement

For more than a century, the U.S. government has massively subsidized motor vehicles, providing drivers with roadways and gasoline at rates way below their actual costs and requiring no compensation for the resulting noise, pollution, lost home values, human stress, societal aggression, global conflict and more.

The Park Service has now decided to find a tiny sliver of those overall effects — fewer people out walking in nature — and suggest that what our society most needs right now is Even More Cars!

This might strike us as another crazy but inevitable assault on humanity and rationality if it happened in the previous administration. But on reflection, we really shouldn’t be too surprised to see it occur under a Democrat.

After all, a full century of heavily subsidized motor vehicles has given us a society in which people, regardless of political affiliation, accept as normal such things as roadways with no sidewalks, jobs and schools and parks with motor-only access, deadly fires and droughts, widespread extinctions, bridges and highways that suck from our wallets billions in taxpayer dollars yet still can’t be maintained, and oil-driven wars and dictatorships that seem impossible to stop. And, of course, 40,000 U.S. traffic deaths a year.

Advertisement

Even Beach Drive has places with no pedestrian pathways alongside its main car road. The most jarring is probably that one spot, Boulder Bridge, just north of the Broad Branch Road intersection, where the two car lanes take the entire width. There, anyone daring to use the park without taking along a motor has a choice of fording the creek or getting creaked by a Ford.

Or perhaps, people should do a tightrope walk atop one of the stone railings of the bridge. It’s apparently what Washburn and the Park Service see as bringing back “balance” to Rock Creek Park.

GiftOutline Gift Article