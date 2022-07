Ann Hunter McLean is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) choice to massage our history on the state Board of Historic Resources. She sees Confederate statue removal as a “tragedy” preventing “the true story of the American South” from being told.

Well, Ms. McLean, if these great Southern generals had prevailed and won the war, when would Virginia have freed its enslaved people? In 1890? In 1920? In 1970? Let’s ponder how noble those additional years of human enslavement would have been for our commonwealth.