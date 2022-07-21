As an unabashed progressive Arlington resident for 75 years, I have recently struggled with the “missing middle” proposals as a solution to one of my avowed passions: affordable housing.
I wrote:
“Driving along the Main Line outside Philadelphia, through downtown Hagerstown or beside the town common in Tarboro, N.C., reminds us that Hummer homes are not necessarily a new phenomenon. The real problem is that there is no equivalent construction of townhouses, rowhouses, bungalows and apartments that will shelter the rest of society. As affordable housing is demolished or renovated, people are excluded from those communities. Are they to wait in tents for a wave of Hummer foreclosures, in hopes that the Hummers were actually conversion vans in disguise?”
Seventeen years later, there are ever more Hummer Houses, a crumbling supply of affordability, and no interior conversions to more than single-family units. The current “missing middle” proposal provides a version of affluent affordability, but that solution misses the crucial economic goal. The up-zoned built environment diminishes tree canopy, safe play space for children, architectural history and an aesthetic that encourages community, not competition.
Yes, I want “Arlington for Everyone,” but the current plan is no more satisfying than my whimsy of 17 years ago.
Ann Felker, Arlington