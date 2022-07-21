At the risk of being redundant, I submit my idea, published 17 years ago (July 16, 2005). On July 13, 2005, Robert J. Samuelson’s op-ed, “Homes as Hummers,” bemoaned the dueling themes of bigger houses (McMansions were a thing even back then) and bigger cars (Hummers — McVehicles of Gulf War fame).

“Driving along the Main Line outside Philadelphia, through downtown Hagerstown or beside the town common in Tarboro, N.C., reminds us that Hummer homes are not necessarily a new phenomenon. The real problem is that there is no equivalent construction of townhouses, rowhouses, bungalows and apartments that will shelter the rest of society. As affordable housing is demolished or renovated, people are excluded from those communities. Are they to wait in tents for a wave of Hummer foreclosures, in hopes that the Hummers were actually conversion vans in disguise?”