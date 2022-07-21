Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court’s transparent right-wing bent and disregard for precedent, facts and history (not to mention the justices’ increasingly nasty and injudicious tone) have had two predictable results. Neither is good news for the right-wing activists who fought for decades to pack the court with unbridled partisans.

The most immediate impact is on the court’s standing with the public. And I’m not referring to the justices who have to suffer fellow citizens peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights. (They don’t get a moat and drawbridge to go with their robes.)

More important, the court has suffered a serious drop in voter confidence. A new Marquette University Law School national poll, for example, shows “approval of the U.S. Supreme Court has fallen to 38%, while 61% disapprove of how the Court is handling its job.” Specifically, “The percentage saying they have little or no confidence in the Court has more than doubled since 2019.”

Advertisement

The plunge has been dramatic and swift. In May, the court’s approval stood at 44 percent. In March, it was 54 percent, and in September 2020, it was 66 percent. Voters have figured out that the court is exercising raw power. The Marquette poll reports, “In this most recent poll, less than half as many see the Court as ‘moderate’ compared to perceptions in September 2019, and almost seven times as many say it is ‘very conservative’ as was the case in September 2019.”

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

This should matter to the justices. If Democrats in the near future hold the White House, the House majority and a Senate majority sufficient to break the filibuster, they might seriously consider proposals to limit the court’s jurisdiction and imposing term limits. They might also consider expanding the court, though public opinion on that runs negative. In any event, the right-wing majority is tempting the political branches to curtail its power.

The perception of the court as a partisan body might also encourage other branches, lower courts and state governments to resist its edicts. Some local prosecutors have already announced they won’t enforce abortion bans that went into effect when the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Juries hearing cases might indulge in jury nullification. When it comes to funding of religious institutions, school districts and local governments might continue to deny money to religious schools, forcing them to litigate the particulars of every case.

Advertisement

The other unexpected consequence of the court’s sprint to the right is a resurgence in support for abortion rights. Multiple states will include referendums on their November ballots to protect abortion rights. There has also been a more general surge in support for Democrats in the midterms. The great “decoupling” continues — that is, a sizable number of voters who disapprove of President Biden’s performance nevertheless plans vote Democratic in November. A Politico-Morning Consult poll found that 18 percent of Biden disapprovers plan to vote for Democrats in the midterms. Polls from CNN and The New York Times-Siena put that figure at 19 percent.

We’ll see whether this lasts until November. If so, it might be labeled the “Dobbs backlash.”

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats have been teeing up bills to codify protection for same-sex marriage, access to contraception and the right to interstate travel for abortions. Not all will get past the filibuster in the Senate, but Republicans will be forced to cast votes that will not be popular in some congressional districts. (Two freshman Republicans from competitive California districts, Michelle Park Steel and Young Kim, both voted against protections for same-sex marriage.)

In the end, the court’s turn toward aggressive partisanship will likely come with a heavy price — both for the court and the right. That’s small comfort to the victims of the court’s decisions, but it is proof that a court that strays far from Americans’ deeply held values invites political blowback.

GiftOutline Gift Article