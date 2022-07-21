As to whether there was a need for the Senate to pass the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act of 2022, one need look no further than American history and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 that empowered enslavers to capture and return formerly enslaved, free people from Northern states to their “claimants” in the South [“ House passes legislation to codify access to abortion ,” news, July 16].

At the time, anyone aiding, abetting or interfering with the capture of previously enslaved people was subject to a fine or imprisonment. Today, legislators in states where abortions are illegal seek to make it a crime for women to travel outside of their states for the purpose of obtaining an abortion. These legislators also seek to enact laws that subject doctors and health-care practitioners who provide abortions in these other states to criminal charges, up to and including murder. Though it’s been slightly more than 158 years since the Fugitive Slave Act was repealed in June 1864, some state legislators and governors continue to believe that it should be illegal for women to travel to states where they can exercise free will and that anyone who aids and abets them should be charged with a crime.