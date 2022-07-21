Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) that would begin to put brakes on the largest and most powerful tech juggernauts, once seemed as though it would offer a rare bit of cooperative progress in gridlocked Washington.

Instead, it is bogged down as tech giants and their allies on Capitol Hill push dubious claims about the bill’s impact. If it fails to make it to the Senate floor before the August recess, advocates believe it’s likely dead for the session. And instead of getting new legislation that would restore a measure of balance to American economic life, we will receive yet another demonstration of the hold big corporations and their money have over Washington pols. The legislation, which would begin the process of revamping antitrust law for the 21st century, is written so that it would apply only to the hugest, most powerful firms — think Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon (which was founded by The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos).

It aims to reduce monopolies, increase competition and favor consumer choice. It would hamper megacompanies’ ability to favor their own products on their own platforms at the expense of competitors. It also would ban tech giants from using sales data of smaller companies operating on their platform to boost their own branded, rival offerings. Furthermore, it would forbid tech giants from making it impossible for consumers to change their default settings. And it would require them to be more interoperable with other platforms.

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, the industry giants are doing their best to kibosh it.

Follow Helaine Olen 's opinions Follow Add

If it becomes law, the companies and their lobbyists say, “It would substantially degrade the value and quality” of Amazon Prime, for example. They argue the bill’s language would make it all but impossible to moderate content such as disinformation and hate speech.

It’s all so much fake news, but that’s not stopping these sorts of claims from getting echoed by politicians, including a number of Democratic senators.

Yes, Amazon would likely need to adjust Prime. As Wired notes, the bill’s language would stop the tech giant from charging merchants to use its storage and shipping services — without which it will not grant the coveted Prime designation. But that’s hardly a fatal blow.

The content moderation charge is also exaggerated. The Center for American Progress points out it is hardly in the tech giants’ financial interest to cease policing their platforms out of fear of federal- or state-sponsored litigation that needs to meet a very high standard of proof to succeed. Content moderation is increasingly a part of their pitch to advertisers — few businesses, after all, want to see their ad accompanied by conspiracy theories or hate speech.

Advertisement

What the bill would do is level the playing field between the dominant platforms and the entrepreneurs and consumers who use them, likely jump-starting increased innovation and competition. It would improve search functions, resulting in a better experience for consumers. This is why even as the largest tech firms furiously oppose the bill, stakeholders such as start-up incubator Y Combinator, Spotify and Yelp have all endorsed it. The Justice Department is on board, too. Similarly, multiple polls show most Americans, when asked, support the bill’s goals and provisions.

So why hasn’t it moved yet?

In late May, a source told Axios that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) had guaranteed Klobuchar that the legislation would receive a vote from the full Senate by early summer. But then word got out that, per Politico, a number of Democratic moderates expressed fear the bill was too “controversial” a vote prior to the midterm elections.

Advertisement

It’s hard not to suspect that big bucks are once again getting results in Washington. Big Tech has spent untold millions campaigning against Capitol Hill’s attempts to rein in its power, contributing to campaign funds and running ads on television and social media.

All this pushback for legislation that’s weak tea compared with what Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) proposed during her presidential campaign: regulating the largest tech companies as platform utilities and banning them from offering products that compete with those of other companies using their platform.

Still, something is better than nothing at all. This bill is far from insubstantial, and it could still pass. When I reached out to Schumer’s office to ask where things stand, a spokesperson told me, “Sen. Schumer supports the legislation and is working with Sen. Klobuchar and others to get the necessary support to pass it.” Meanwhile, Grassley says he can guarantee enough Republicans would support the bill to make it filibuster-proof.

Advertisement

In any case, the threat of legislation itself is already having an effect. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Amazon is scaling back its less profitable in-house product lines and considering doing away with them altogether. (Amazon, for its part, denies it’s shutting down these lines.)

The lesson here is obvious: political pressure works. Democrats, in particular, should remember that if they want to be seen by voters as the party that protects people and small businesses from Big Business, they need to actually do just that.

GiftOutline Gift Article