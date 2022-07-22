In challenging Attorney General Merrick Garland to confront “the agonizing choice of whether to prosecute a former president,” Ruth Marcus overlooked a few things that Mr. Garland would have to consider in exercising prosecutorial discretion above and beyond the pesky little details required for assembling “the building blocks of a successful criminal case,” such as criminal intent and guilt beyond a reasonable doubt [“I’m no longer doubtful: If Garland has a case, Trump must be prosecuted,” Sunday Opinion, July 17].

Imagine the appellate foot-dragging former president Donald Trump’s defense counsel would employ from the outset of criminal charges, one or more of which might find sympathy among even non-Trumpers, such as the inability to obtain a fair trial because of immense and worldwide pretrial publicity that would make almost impossible assembling 12 impartial people from anywhere in the country. Imagine, too, the security concerns surrounding the venue of the trial and the potential civil unrest throughout the country, wherever the trial’s location.