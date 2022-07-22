But as many faith communities begin grappling with the persisting intergenerational trauma caused by these schools, the one institution that played a role in all 408 of the schools remains quiet: Congress. Congress must meet growing calls from Indigenous communities, advocacy groups and churches to establish the nation’s first formal commission to investigate the practices and impact of these boarding schools by passing the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act. Individual church investigations are insufficient to truly understand how the U.S. government financed and legitimized cultural genocide. Only a congressional commission with subpoena power and a national scope can effectively bring together the many diverse pieces that collectively tell the story of Native American boarding schools.