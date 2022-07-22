The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Congress must act on boarding schools

July 22, 2022 at 6:06 p.m. EDT
A woman walks to the Riverside Indian School Gymnasium on July 9 in Anadarko, Okla., for a meeting to allow Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to hear about the experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Regarding the July 16 Religion article “Episcopal Church to study role in Indian boarding schools”:

The Episcopal Church is just one of multiple prominent Christian denominations to release statements condemning their role in abusive U.S. boarding schools for Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children.

But as many faith communities begin grappling with the persisting intergenerational trauma caused by these schools, the one institution that played a role in all 408 of the schools remains quiet: Congress. Congress must meet growing calls from Indigenous communities, advocacy groups and churches to establish the nation’s first formal commission to investigate the practices and impact of these boarding schools by passing the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies Act. Individual church investigations are insufficient to truly understand how the U.S. government financed and legitimized cultural genocide. Only a congressional commission with subpoena power and a national scope can effectively bring together the many diverse pieces that collectively tell the story of Native American boarding schools.

For many members of Congress to sit idle as the effects of more than 100 years of boarding-school-inflicted trauma continue to harm Native American communities is an affront to human rights, individual dignity and historical honesty.

Sasha Karamyshev, Arlington

