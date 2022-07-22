The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Data is recoverable, as the Secret Service likely knows.

July 22, 2022 at 5:12 p.m. EDT
A Secret Service agent watches as the area in front of the White House is cleared before the 2019 Fourth of July event on the National Mall. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Regarding the July 22 news article “Criminal probe of Secret Service texts”:

Most data processing personnel know that there is no such thing as accidentally deleting data — without being able to recover it.

This is also known by most law enforcement agencies, as they use it to charge people with crimes after they have attempted to delete incriminating evidence from computers, hard drives, tape, thumb drives and so on. Most such agencies have their own experts or software to recover deleted data quite easily. There are also experts who can recover data that has been deleted and overwritten.

In the case of data storage that has been physically damaged, such as by a gun shot or burning, *some* of the data is *still* recoverable. It’s expensive, but there are companies that specialize in emergency data recovery; for example, in the case of corporate data that has been destroyed in a fire. Investigative agencies know all these facts.

So, why is the Secret Service pretending that the data can’t be recovered? If it can’t, some other agency, such as the FBI or the CIA, or a data recovery company or expert could.

T’Pell Wilson, Takoma Park

