Regarding the July 22 news article “Criminal probe of Secret Service texts”:
In the case of data storage that has been physically damaged, such as by a gun shot or burning, *some* of the data is *still* recoverable. It’s expensive, but there are companies that specialize in emergency data recovery; for example, in the case of corporate data that has been destroyed in a fire. Investigative agencies know all these facts.
So, why is the Secret Service pretending that the data can’t be recovered? If it can’t, some other agency, such as the FBI or the CIA, or a data recovery company or expert could.
T’Pell Wilson, Takoma Park