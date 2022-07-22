The “independent state legislature theory” (ISLT) wrongly suggests that state legislatures are omnipotent in making rules for federal elections. Jason Willick’s July 17 op-ed, “Liberals would be wise to compromise on the election case at the Supreme Court,” suggested compromise with ISLT. He quoted Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution (the elections clause) as saying the rules for federal elections “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.” The next 14 words of the elections clause state “but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” The 1787 Constitutional Convention proceedings show that the drafters unanimously approved federal curtailment of state legislative power to make the rules for federal elections when they adopted the elections clause.