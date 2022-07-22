The “independent state legislature theory” (ISLT) wrongly suggests that state legislatures are omnipotent in making rules for federal elections. Jason Willick’s July 17 op-ed, “Liberals would be wise to compromise on the election case at the Supreme Court,” suggested compromise with ISLT. He quoted Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution (the elections clause) as saying the rules for federal elections “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature.” The next 14 words of the elections clause state “but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.” The 1787 Constitutional Convention proceedings show that the drafters unanimously approved federal curtailment of state legislative power to make the rules for federal elections when they adopted the elections clause.
ISLT’s omnipotence contention also fails because state legislatures embodied governmental powers differently in 1787 than they do today. For example, under Virginia’s constitution at that time, the governor and judges were elected by the state’s legislature, but the 1851 and subsequent state constitutions give the people the direct power to elect the governor and judges as checks and balances on legislative powers. The roles of state legislatures have changed since 1787, and the social contracts’ checks and balances embodied in state constitutions must be accounted for in modern jurisprudence.
Mr. Willick was right that the Framers did not mean for state legislatures to be superfluous, but they did place the elections clause in the context of honoring the will of the people, not the unrestricted will of state legislators.
Patrick Merloe, Washington
The writer is a member of the Election Reformers Network Advisory Council.