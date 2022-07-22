Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Janet Gingold is chair of the Prince George’s Sierra Club and served on the county’s Climate Action Commission to develop a Climate Action Plan for Prince George’s County. She is a former Girl Scout and Girl Scout leader. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight How sad that the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital plans to sell off hundreds of acres of forested land in eastern Prince George’s County to the highest bidder. Is that really the best it can do?

With accelerating climate change, we urgently need to conserve our remaining forests for carbon sequestration, heat mitigation and absorption of storm water. Sprawling residential development increases greenhouse gas emissions, with bigger houses to heat and cool, bigger lawns to mow, bigger appliances and longer commutes in bigger cars. Despite long-range plans that call for focusing new residential development in already developed areas served by public transit, Prince George’s County’s open space dwindles as farms and forested land are converted into housing developments.

Advertisement

In 2019, developers donated a 633-acre parcel of forest east of Marlton at the headwaters of Jug Bay to the Girl Scout Council of the Nation’s Capital. It seemed that this swath of biodiversity might be spared. However, the GSCNC never intended to conserve the land or to use it as outdoor space for Girl Scout activities. Instead, it saw the land as an asset to be sold to generate funds for Girl Scout operations.

Even though the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission expressed interest in buying the land to conserve the forest and create a park, the GSCNC looked instead for a buyer who would put more dollars into its depleted coffers. Recently, the county approved a three-year extension for a Preliminary Plan of Subdivision granted in 1993, resurrecting a plan to build 572 housing units on those forested acres.

Funding for scouting is important. With the urgent need to address the intertwined problems of glaring social inequities and global climate change, the values I learned as a scout and taught as a scout leader take on greater importance. More than ever, we need girls who live by the Girl Scout Law: “I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, and responsible for what I say and do, and to respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout.”

Advertisement

We need girls to learn to think globally and to take responsibility for actions that affect not only fellow scouts in the national capital area but also their sisters around the world. Reading about scouts who took action during a recent train derailment, we see how much we need strong, courageous young people who are ready to help where they are needed when disaster strikes.

However, in this imperiled world, what is the wisest use of this resource of 633 acres of forest in Prince George’s County? Will it really make the world a better place to replace this verdant habitat of towering trees with houses and townhouses miles away from transit, employment and shopping opportunities? Is it fair, considerate and caring to perpetuate a system in which those who contribute the least to climate change suffer its greatest impacts?

Sister scouts across the United States and around the world have suffered historic heat waves, wildfires and floods. Already, in Prince George’s County, we have too many days each year when it is too hot to play or work outside and playground equipment is too hot to touch. Wouldn’t it be better to let that forest continue to pull carbon dioxide from the air, provide cooling, take up pollutants, modulate the water cycle and provide space for people to connect with nature?

Advertisement

Human health requires functioning forests and farmland to safeguard our air, our water and our food supply. Still, land-use decisions in Prince George’s County continue to undermine planning for a sustainable future, converting more of our open spaces to a built environment that accelerates climate change. Too often, we feel powerless to stop forces beyond our control, as if our individual actions are too small to make a difference. But many small changes can make a big difference. Individual decisions matter.

And 633 acres? That’s no small change. When we have the responsibility to care for a living being, what do we do if we cannot care for it ourselves? Do we find someone else who can meet its needs and help it grow and thrive? Or do we hand it off for maximum profit to someone who will exploit and destroy it?

I hope the GSCNC will find a way to be strong, courageous and responsible for what it does to the land that is under its stewardship. I hope it will do all in its power to ensure that the living, breathing Marlton Forest is conserved for generations to come.

GiftOutline Gift Article