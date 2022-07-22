1 Trump chose to do nothing.

The list of people who Trump did not call as the violence unfolded is telling. It includes the attorney general, the secretary of defense or any leader in the military. Even though he knew within 15 minutes of finishing his speech that a violent mob was attacking the Capitol, he never intervened. The absence of entries in the White House calls logs and the presidential diary — as well as the erasure of texts between Secret Service agents — during those crucial hours suggests a coverup.

Before Thursday’s hearing, there was only speculation that Trump was working through his associates Michael Flynn and Roger Stone to activate the violent mob. However, the committee on Thursday revealed that Trump called his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at 1:39 p.m., and again just after 2 p.m. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, previously testified that she had heard mention of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers during planning for Jan. 6 when “when Mr. Giuliani would be around.”

By 1:49 p.m. the mob was massing at the Capitol and Fox News was covering the chaos. Trump tweeted out video of his inflammatory speech. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified that he and others “forcefully” tried to convince Trump to call off the mob. Cipollone said he and others specifically discussed the chants by rioters to “hang Mike Pence,” which Cipollone described as “outrageous.”

