Multiple people, including the former president’s own family, pleaded with Trump to issue a statement condemning the violence. But as Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the committee, said in opening remarks, Trump “could not be moved.”
Here are the key revelations about Trump’s last-ditch attempt to stop the electoral vote count:
Trump chose to do nothing.
The list of people who Trump did not call as the violence unfolded is telling. It includes the attorney general, the secretary of defense or any leader in the military. Even though he knew within 15 minutes of finishing his speech that a violent mob was attacking the Capitol, he never intervened. The absence of entries in the White House calls logs and the presidential diary — as well as the erasure of texts between Secret Service agents — during those crucial hours suggests a coverup.
Before Thursday’s hearing, there was only speculation that Trump was working through his associates Michael Flynn and Roger Stone to activate the violent mob. However, the committee on Thursday revealed that Trump called his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at 1:39 p.m., and again just after 2 p.m. Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, previously testified that she had heard mention of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers during planning for Jan. 6 when “when Mr. Giuliani would be around.”
By 1:49 p.m. the mob was massing at the Capitol and Fox News was covering the chaos. Trump tweeted out video of his inflammatory speech. Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified that he and others “forcefully” tried to convince Trump to call off the mob. Cipollone said he and others specifically discussed the chants by rioters to “hang Mike Pence,” which Cipollone described as “outrageous.”
This is the sort of evidence the Justice Department will need to demonstrate Trump’s intent in possible charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. It suggests Trump wanted this outcome.
Trump put Pence in further peril.
One unnamed witness described radio communication with the Secret Service detail for Vice President Mike Pence while the Capitol was under siege. The witness revealed that the officers were “starting to fear for their own lives” and that their radio messages were “disturbing. There were calls to say goodbye to family members.” The mob clearly was targeting Pence. It was at that moment Trump chose to pour gasoline on the fire with his 2:24 p.m. tweet claiming that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to halt the vote count. The juxtaposition of the testimony with Trump’s tweet was appalling.
Former national security official Matt Pottinger testified that he was so disturbed by the tweet that he decided then to resign. As he explained, it was “the opposite of what we really needed at that moment, which was a de-escalation. Former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews also testified that Trump’s tweet was “giving the green light” to the rioters. She added, “I’ve seen the impact his words have on his supporters.” Because she viewed the message as “indefensible,” she quit that night.
What was Trump doing while Pence was in peril? Calling senators to try to delay the vote. Bone-chilling. Galling. However one describes it, it’s clear Trump wanted the violence to continue.
Trump only grudgingly called on his supporters to go home.
Trump refused to call off the mob when it mattered. Frantic texts from Fox News personalities, advisers and Republicans all pleaded for him to make a statement. Cipollone testified that “everyone” on staff wanted Trump to call off the mob. At 2:38 p.m., after pleadings from Ivanka Trump, Trump sent a tweet urging rioters to “stay peaceful,” without any instruction to leave the Capitol. (At that moment, House members were putting on gas masks as tear gas filled the rotunda.)
Trump finally sent out his video telling the mob to leave the Capitol after 4 p.m., when the violence was already starting to wind down. Even then, he went off script to claim the election was stolen and to praise the violent insurrectionists. Pence ordered the Capitol be cleared, and leaders of both parties insisted on completing the count.
Before the day ended, Trump tweeted that the rioters were “patriots.” The next day, while preparing video remarks, Trump still refused to admit the election was over.
Republicans can’t live down their conduct.
Watching the committee’s video compilation of Republicans initially condemning Trump’s behavior — only to later acquit him during his second impeachment and downplay or rationalize the attack — serves as a reminder of the GOP’s moral collapse.
The committee included testimony that Trump sneered at Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) when the House minority leader pleaded with Trump during the attack for help, reportedly telling McCarthy that the rioters must have cared more about the election than he did. We also saw clips of both McCarthy and Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declaring that Trump was responsible for the attack shortly after the insurrection. Of course, McCarthy has since reverted to his sniveling obsequiousness.
Cartoon by Ann Telnaes: Some things Trump might have been doing during the mob attack at the Capitol
The committee also took a swing at Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley. It first showed the photo of the Republican fist-pumping the crowd outside the Capitol, and included devastating testimony from a Capitol Police officer frustrated by his attempt to rile up the crowd. The committee then showed video of Hawley fleeing from the mob just hours later.
There is more to learn — and more to come.
Thompson said at the beginning of the hearing that “the dam has begun to break.” More witnesses are emerging and new evidence is pouring in, he said, adding that the committee will reassemble in September for more hearings.
Among the issues left to examine is the full-blown scandal concerning the Secret Service’s deletion of texts from Jan. 5 and 6. (To no one’s surprise, the Secret Service agents that promised to refute testimony from Hutchinson have not shown up. They have retained their own lawyers.)
In any case, the series of Trump advisers and allies expressing disgust at his actions should convince all but the most delusional cultists that Trump should never be trusted with power again. As Pottinger said, Trump gave America’s enemies ammunition to claim our nation was in “decline” and that democracy doesn’t work.
In an eloquent summation, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) reminded the country that “we cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.” Her message was clear: Trump’s return to power would be unimaginable.
The Jan. 6 insurrection
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has held a series of high-profile hearings throughout the summer: Find Day 8′s highlights and analysis.
Congressional hearings: The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has conducted a series of hearings to share its findings with the U.S. public. The eighth hearing focused on Trump’s inaction on Jan. 6. Here’s a guide to the biggest moments so far.
Will there be charges? The committee could make criminal referrals of former president Donald Trump over his role in the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in an interview.
What we know about what Trump did on Jan. 6: New details emerged when Hutchinson testified before the committee and shared what she saw and heard on Jan. 6.
The riot: On Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or in the immediate aftermath, and 140 police officers were assaulted.
Inside the siege: During the rampage, rioters came perilously close to penetrating the inner sanctums of the building while lawmakers were still there, including former vice president Mike Pence. The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and videos to create a video timeline of what happened on Jan. 6.