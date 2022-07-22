As a former employee of the Library of Congress, I was dismayed to read in the July 19 Style article “Library of Congress plan called ‘vandalism’ ” about the proposed changes to the iconic Reading Room. Anyone involved in making this decision should watch the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men,” with the mesmerizing shot of the Reading Room desk from above, the camera going higher, higher, to take in the entire circular Reading Room in all its glory. Surely that would convince them to leave it as is, as it has been since 1897.
I cannot imagine why anyone would think changing the perfect design is a good idea. Tourists now can view the room from small galleries above, built for this exact purpose. The other proposed changes — additional exhibition space, a learning lab and an orientation center — seem to be reasonable improvements to the visitor experience. But that experience would be severely cheapened if the Reading Room is “vandalized.”
Joyce Garber Gamse, Arlington