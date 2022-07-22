As a former employee of the Library of Congress, I was dismayed to read in the July 19 Style article “Library of Congress plan called ‘vandalism’ ” about the proposed changes to the iconic Reading Room. Anyone involved in making this decision should watch the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men,” with the mesmerizing shot of the Reading Room desk from above, the camera going higher, higher, to take in the entire circular Reading Room in all its glory. Surely that would convince them to leave it as is, as it has been since 1897.