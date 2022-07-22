Gold is used in jewelry, finance and high-tech electronics, including smartphones, computers, aerospace and cancer treatments. These latter uses are relatively small compared with the quantities used in the primary consumptive industries, but they are still significant.

Gold mining and extractive industries in general are environmental concerns. They are also broad societal concerns. As a nation, or even as California neighbors, what is the moral preference to mining minerals in the United States? Other countries have more lax environmental and labor codes. Some countries have restricted sales of vital minerals to the United States. Do we outsource our problems or concerns? NIMBY — not in my backyard — is an easy out. What should be our national answer?