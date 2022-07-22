Regarding the July 18 front-page article on renewed interest in California gold, “California’s new gold rush”:
Gold mining and extractive industries in general are environmental concerns. They are also broad societal concerns. As a nation, or even as California neighbors, what is the moral preference to mining minerals in the United States? Other countries have more lax environmental and labor codes. Some countries have restricted sales of vital minerals to the United States. Do we outsource our problems or concerns? NIMBY — not in my backyard — is an easy out. What should be our national answer?
Susan Marcus, Fairfax