Erica Ahdoot is executive director of Horton’s Kids. Shandell Richards is senior director of strategic initiatives and partnerships at Horton’s Kids. Brad Sickels is communications director of Horton’s Kids. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Gun violence in this country is constant and devastating. In addition to the high-profile national tragedies, we have seen a troubling increase in instances of local, often unreported, community violence many people live with every day.

Our communities, our families and our hearts cannot sustain this.

We must address the systemic causes of gun violence before the problem is too huge to solve or, even worse, we become more numb to it.

Gun violence is a public health emergency, and D.C. needs a citywide strategy that focuses on intentional, structured and intensive intervention efforts toward individuals at high risk for gun violence. The violence is a terrifying symptom of the underlying and systemic conditions of inequality, poverty and racism.

Ward 8 is home to vibrant and resilient communities. Residents have big dreams and the potential to achieve them, but they face undue barriers. Schools are historically underperforming, and after-school programs are difficult to find. Access to quality food, education and employment opportunities is limited. Twenty-three percent of children in Ward 8 live below the federal poverty line and severely lack the resources they need to succeed.

For 33 years, Horton’s Kids has been a trusted partner to families in two of D.C.’s most underserved neighborhoods in Ward 8: Wellington Park and Stanton Oaks. Decades of chronic disinvestment and systemic racism have resulted in endemic gun violence in these and neighboring communities. Ward 8 accounted for 62 percent of all reported homicides in D.C. last year and 23 percent of all violent crimes. In D.C., most gun violence is tightly concentrated among a small number of very high-risk individuals who share a common set of risk factors. Chief among them are poverty and the lack of a social safety net.

As an organization that supports the physical, educational and social-emotional development of more than 600 children and families, Horton’s Kids is uniquely attuned to the barriers faced by residents of Southeast. We operate two Community Resource Centers embedded directly within the housing communities, which has allowed us to build deep and trusting relationships with our neighbors.

We recently purchased a community church with 19,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space that is being renovated into “Horton’s Hub." This new space will expand the operations of our other two place-based centers and provide much-needed space for older youths, parents and caregivers to access expanded opportunities for college and career. Considered “neutral” territory, the Hub is only a half-mile from our other two centers.

Community members often share with us feelings of frustration, stress and hopelessness. Though certain resources and programs are available, residents encounter a variety of barriers that make it difficult to access those resources. Extra loopholes make the path to economic mobility and household stability less attainable. Residents in Southeast are also acutely aware that interrupting the cycle of violence isn’t accomplished by expanding policing but by providing families pathways to success with fewer obstacles.

With gun violence persistently plaguing our communities, Horton’s Kids has been meeting with other local partners and stakeholders in recent weeks to explore new tactics to combat gun violence east of the river.

In a recent town hall in partnership with the D.C. police, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the mayor’s office, Ward 8′s Council member, an advisory neighborhood commissioner and others, representatives shared information about programs and services available for residents — including how to promote awareness of these services and safely access them across neighborhoods in Southeast. This dialogue also affirmed the importance of comprehensive youth development programs that help create clearer career paths to success for young adults. Preliminary discussions were had about how to build better relationships with local police officers as well as how to employ, train and educate community members on how to become violence interrupters and self-police.

We must continue to strengthen connections across community organizations to bring additional resources and targeted programs to the communities that need them most. Though the city’s focus has been on narrowing the equity gap for families east of the river, these investments have not yet made their way to those who have advocated strongly for them. This community dialogue is the first step in addressing gun violence in underserved communities.

Horton’s Kids will continue to leverage its position to elevate community voices and ensure that Ward 8 residents remain a critical part of this work.

