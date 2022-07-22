Reflecting on Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley’s nomination to become the first African American four-star Marine general made me think of the debt all Americans owe to the Montford Point Marines, the first official Black Americans to serve in the Marine Corps. They entered the lily-white Marines only in mid-1942, more than a year after Marine Corps Commandant Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb defiantly declared: “If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would rather have the whites.”