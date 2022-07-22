Regarding the July 21 news article “A historic nominee to lead U.S. Africa Command”:
Although they weren’t deployed to fight on the front lines, they performed the essential duty of offloading ammunition and munitions from landing craft to the beaches and then farther inland. After demonstrating their bravery on Saipan and Guam while performing their tasks under fierce enemy shelling, Lt. Gen. Alexander Vandegrift, Holcomb’s replacement, stated that “the Negro Marines are no longer on trial. They are Marines, period.”
I’m hoping that the surviving Montford Point Marines will be invited to witness the product of their groundbreaking service when a fourth star is placed on Lt. Gen. Langley’s uniform.
Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.