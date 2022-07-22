The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Here’s an overlooked lunacy of college sports conference expansion

July 22, 2022 at 6:05 p.m. EDT
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to get by Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 5 in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)
Rick Reilly’s July 19 Tuesday Opinion column, “The lunacy in college football is only going to get worse,” about college sports conference expansion, missed the key lunacy.

Traveling the continent for a one-a-week football game is insane. Imagine the impact of the same travel on the three-a-week college basketball schedule.

Dan Barnett, Gaithersburg

