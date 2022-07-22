UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to get by Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 5 in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)Comment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareRick Reilly’s July 19 Tuesday Opinion column, “The lunacy in college football is only going to get worse,” about college sports conference expansion, missed the key lunacy.Traveling the continent for a one-a-week football game is insane. Imagine the impact of the same travel on the three-a-week college basketball schedule.Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debatesArrowRightDan Barnett, GaithersburgComment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleOpinions on sportsHAND CURATEDPerhaps the Nationals should try for AAAOpinion•July 21, 2022The Saudi-backed golf rival for the PGA is a case of ‘LIV and let die’Opinion•June 12, 2022Baseball looks strange, but the weird thing is how easily it happenedOpinion•June 16, 2022View 3 more storiesChevronDownLoading...