“The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defied the seat of destiny —it’s ‘defiled,’ right? See, I can’t see it very well. Okay, I’ll do this. I’m gonna do this. Let’s go.” [CUT] Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight "But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results — I don’t want to say the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay? … So let me see, go to the paragraph before.

[CUT]

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday — ‘yesterday’ is a hard word for me. Take the word ‘yesterday’ out.”

These are some of the outtakes from President Donald Trump’s session filming the speech he released Jan. 7, 2021, as shown during Thursday’s hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are some further outtakes I imagine the committee simply chose not to show:

Trump: I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the failure of the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. What?

Offscreen voice: Start it over, please.

[CUT]

Trump: I would like to begin by addressing the wonderful people whom I love very much who did the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Should I say “heinous”? I don’t want to say “heinous.”

O/S voice: Just do one take with “heinous” and without the “wonderful people.”

Trump: Okay, but I want them to know I’m not mad.

[CUT]

Trump: To the patriots who stormed the Capitol, you did a good job and I am very proud.

O/S voice: Is there a “but” coming?

Trump: No?

[CUT]

Trump: The demonstrators who infiltrated the defiled seat of government were patriots.

O/S voice: “Defiled the seat of government.”

Trump: That’s what I said. Is that not what I said?

[CUT]

Trump: Mike Pence. Mike Pence. Mike Pence. Very sad about Mike Pence.

O/S voice: “The threats against Mike Pence.”

Trump: Right.

[CUT]

(Continuing to make unbroken eye contact with the camera, Trump hurls a ketchup bottle at the lens and breaks it.)

[CUT]

Trump: To the demonstrators who performed the heinous attack on the Capitol: My sole regret is that I did not get to march along with you. It was good what you did. Yesterday.

O/S voice: We should redo that.

Trump: Why? I said “yesterday” perfectly.

[CUT]

Trump: Yesterday’s assault on the capital was a failure. Which was bad.

O/S voice: It was bad.

Trump: What was bad?

O/S voice: The assault on the Capitol.

Trump: Oh, yes, it failed, which was bad.

O/S voice: It failed. It was bad.

Trump: (A heavy sigh.) Okaaaaay.

[CUT]

Trump: In the criminal justice system, two branches are considered especially heinous.

[CUT]

Trump: It was an attack on democracy. You know, technically, this is not a democracy. Technically it isn’t! Not many people know that. You can look it up. So maybe the election was stolen long before. Long before, folks!

[CUT]

Trump: The election is not over.

O/S voice: “The election is over.”

Trump: The election is over …

O/S voice: Great.

Trump: NOT!

O/S voice: Ugh.

Trump: What? Did Borat trademark that?

O/S voice: Just go again, please.

Trump: The election is not over.

O/S voice: “The election is over.”

Trump: That’s what I said.

O/S voice: No, you didn’t.

Trump: I’m pretty sure I did.

O/S voice: Can you just say it one more time?

Trump:: Myyyy wiiiiife …

O/S voice: What?

Trump: … disapproved of the violence.

O/S voice: Please can you just say it one more time?

Trump: It one more time.

O/S voice: Fine. We can fix it in post. Just keep going.

Trump: (A long pause.) The election is not over.

