Opinion Virginia is rolling along with transit improvements

July 22, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
A commuter leaves a Virginia Railway Express train on March 2 at Union Station in D.C. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
I congratulate The Post for the July 17 Metro article “New bridge over Potomac aims to double train capacity” and others recently about Virginia’s great strides to improve its statewide railroad freight and passenger capacity. Virginia serves as a great example of what should be happening around the country, but particularly next door in Maryland.

Maryland seems to have a million reasons it can’t do it — a microcosm of the whole United States compared with such “old world” countries as France, Germany and Spain.

John Fay, Wheaton

