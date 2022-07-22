Regarding the July 20 Style article “Emmanuel the emu may not care about his celebrity. But the internet does.”:
We could learn a lot from emus, whose flexibility, persistence and cooperative culture have helped them to flourish despite changing circumstances, including a war in which Australian farmers used machine guns to try to drive them from their homelands. To this day, they have not ceded those lands. Nor have they consented to be held perpetually captive and forcibly bred for human amusement and profit. Their captors cannot speak for them.
Before it’s too late, let’s respect and learn from emus and other nonhuman elders who may know things about the world that we cannot yet see. Let’s have empathy, too, and release the captives to sanctuaries or the wild.
Pattrice Jones, Springfield, Vt.
The writer is coordinator of VINE Sanctuary, a multispecies community that includes emus.