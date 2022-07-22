Dan Balz’s July 17 The Sunday Take column, “ How much will Biden’s bad week sway voters? ,” implied that the horrible events of the prior week affected President Biden most of all. Mr. Biden’s loss could be his job, at most.

What about the American people? Women have been determined to be property of the state again. Parents and children have renewed fears of the killing of the other. Voters have lost the ability to vote and/or the value of their votes. Non-Christians or Christians of different beliefs are being subjected to other people’s religions. There is a renewed possibility that some people won’t be able to marry or show love as they wish. And more money has been allocated for killing rather than for health care, food, housing, education and on and on and on.