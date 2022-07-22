Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 19 front-page article “U.S. heads for default on climate promise”: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) again has demonstrated that he is unwilling to advance the needle on needed environmental protection measures. It is a useless exercise to speculate about his motives. His stance harms a large share of the American people, will cause severe harm to the U.S. economy and further damages our reputation as good global citizens.

According to a 2019 study by the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program, 15 Republican states will suffer a disproportionate amount of the harm caused by climate change this century. It would seem logical for President Biden and the Democratic Senate leadership to reach out to Republican senators from those states and find one or more who would obviate the need to gain the support of Mr. Manchin. If the price was to earmark funds to projects located in such states, it would be a small price to pay and probably welcome by those senators’ constituents.

Ethan S. Burger, Chevy Chase

Halving emissions by 2030 is what climate scientists and the United Nations say will limit the most serious effects of climate change. The Biden administration committed to this goal, going further than any previous administration. Federal policymaking is an important tool, but other paths are also described.

The consensus of many recent articles seems to suggest the United States cannot meet its climate goals without congressional action. “Subnational” actors, such as states and cities — so far, 4,500 subnational actors from 92 countries, including about 1,000 cities and hundreds of multinational corporations and educational institutions — have committed to achieve 50 percent reductions by 2030. The D.C. Council recently passed aggressive climate policies.

Subnational actors play a role in ensuring countries stay on track with their climate goals. Occupying only 2 percent of the world’s land mass, cities consume 78 percent of the world’s energy and produce more than 60 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, that number will increase as total urban population is expected to grow rapidly.

This is not to say we don’t still need leadership from Congress. But before we convince large percentages of the public that the failure of one policy negotiation process means “humanity is doomed,” let’s think more about all the local and state levers we have yet to pull. Optimism is essential to build public support for policymaking at any level and we desperately need more optimism in climate advocacy. We have eight more years to reach our next critical decarbonization benchmark. Let’s support the efforts of subnational actors filling the gap as we wait for federal policy that will inevitably come.

Charles “Will” Hackman, Arlington

