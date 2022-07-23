Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The events in the air traffic control tower in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, were extraordinary. A civilian airliner, Ryanair Flight 4978, was flying from Athens to Vilnius, over the territory of Belarus. On board the flight was Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of Nexta, a Telegram channel that was a major source of news about opposition protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, and Mr. Protasevich’s companion. In the tower, there was a mysterious man — later identified as coming from the Belarus KGB.

According to a just-released report by the International Civil Aviation Organization, the KGB man and others in the tower that day ordered air traffic controllers to transmit to the airplane a “false” report of a bomb on board, causing the pilot to land in Minsk and allowing the authorities to arrest Mr. Protasevich and his girlfriend. The new report, updated from one earlier this year, fills in important details about the gambit, which was also the subject of a New York federal grand jury indictment Jan. 20 charging Belarus officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy.

Even before the plane entered Belarus airspace, there was a discussion in the Minsk control tower about the flight, the report says. The deputy supervisor commented that there was a bomb aboard the aircraft and it should land at Minsk airport. The air traffic controller who was to handle the flight, seeing the KGB man present, decided to record whatever was said on his smartphone. Shortly thereafter, the KGB man sat down, to the controller’s right.

Advertisement

At 12:30 p.m., as the flight was over Belarus, the air traffic controller told the flight crew that “we have information from special services that you have a bomb on board. The bomb can be activated over Vilnius.”

At 12:44 p.m., the flight crew asked the controller how credible the threat was, using a preestablished color code. Green means no credible threat, continue to the destination; amber suggests uncertainty; red means a credible threat, land at the nearest airport. According to the report, when the controller asked the KGB man sitting next to him, he replied, “Let’s make it red.” That was conveyed to the pilot, although the report concludes “the bomb threat was deliberately false.”

When the flight crew asked the Minsk tower what was the source of the threat, they said that it came from an email they had received. In fact, according to the New York indictment, the email was “fabricated by Belarusian officials as part of the plot.”

Advertisement

The pilot issued a “mayday” and landed in Minsk. After Mr. Protasevich and his girlfriend were seized, the plane took off for Vilnius. Mr. Protasevich later renounced his political activism and was released from jail into house arrest, although many believe he was coerced to recant. Sofia Sapega, who was seized with him, was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of being a “terrorist accomplice” and recently asked for a pardon.

The new report hints at the courage of the air traffic controller who made the smartphone recording and was interviewed by investigators in June. The report also throws into high relief the dangers of a dictator such as Mr. Lukashenko, who respects no rules but his own, using trickery and lies to divert a civilian plane in flight to nab a dissident.

GiftOutline Gift Article