To a world hungry both for optimism and, in a literal sense, for food, the news that Russia has agreed to allow large-scale grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports comes as a welcome development. Fully a tenth of the world’s wheat exports originated in Ukraine during 2021 — with populous countries such as Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, as well as small and economically struggling Lebanon, among the biggest customers. The United Nations World Food Program, which distributes aid to the world’s poor, got 40 percent of its wheat from Ukraine before the war. With even wealthy nations hammered by rising food prices, millions of people around the world could benefit from a flow of 20 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain and other foodstuffs to the world market over the next 120 days. And that is what the deal, which would end Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports and guarantee the safe passage of cargo ships, could achieve.

The best reason to think Russia will keep its part of the bargain is that it was struck with visible high-level support of President Vladimir Putin’s government. He sent Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to a televised signing ceremony in Istanbul, as the agreement’s brokers, Secretary General António Guterres of the United Nations and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, looked on. Yet the best reason to doubt Russia will adhere to the deal is — it’s a deal with Mr. Putin.

He is notorious for violating past humanitarian agreements, including the supposedly safe “corridors” through which Russian forces and their allies herded Syrian civilians escaping war zones in that country. Often, the fleeing people came under fire or faced violent harassment and arrests. What’s more, full compliance with the new accord would require Russia to abandon what had heretofore been a strategy of cutting off Ukraine’s agricultural export earnings, not only by blockading its ports but also by stealing, and reselling, Ukraine’s stockpiled grain — even, in some areas, burning crops in the field. Mr. Putin could easily find a pretext to renege on the new agreement if it suits his purposes.

All of the above helps explain why Ukraine refused to deal directly with Moscow, and why the new deal, technically, takes the form of parallel commitments Ukraine and Russia are each making to Turkey and the United Nations. Ukraine was prudent to offer only escorts through its maritime minefields, not actual demining of its waters, which is still needed to defend against Russia’s navy.

Nevertheless, incentives influence behavior, and Mr. Putin does have incentives to keep his word this time. One is that the agreement probably makes Russia’s grain and fertilizer easier to sell on world markets; the United States and the European Union had both facilitated the deal by reassuring shippers and insurers that carrying Russian agricultural goods does not violate sanctions. Both the United States and the E.U. issued statements welcoming the agreements, while putting Russia on notice that it will be held accountable for any violations. Mr. Guterres called the grain deal a “beacon of hope,” to which we would add: “trust, but verify.”

