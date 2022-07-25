Thanks to James Hohmann for highlighting in his July 21 Thursday Opinion column, “ Aug. 2 offers a chance to reject strains of Trumpism ,” the importance of the Republican primary in Arizona. In addition to the gubernatorial race that pits a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate against one endorsed by former vice president Mike Pence and term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, the contest for secretary of state presents a similar opportunity.

Mark Finchem, an Oath Keeper who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is endorsed by Mr. Trump. Mr. Finchem claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen and argues that the state legislature can override election results it regards as questionable. Beau Lane, endorsed by Mr. Ducey, has not embraced the election lie. He promises to run clean elections and tally the results to reflect the choices made by the voters. Under Arizona law, independents may vote in either party primary, giving them an opportunity to help drive another peddler of false election fraud claims from our political life.