A missile traveling at more than 3,000 miles per hour covers almost a mile per second. One headed for Baltimore could change course 60 seconds out and then strike Washington, Philadelphia or New York in less than two or three minutes. Even with high-speed computers relaying alarms to everyone’s cellphones, nobody is going to be able to take measurable cover in a couple of minutes beyond basements, office desks or hallways. So 100 satellites tracking such machines will only be able to tell the generals where each is striking in real time. Alerting specific target cities to take action? Forget it. Maybe alerting the whole country might work. That would be interesting politically. Hypersonic missiles might be defended against in the future but alerting one city will not be feasible. The total action will be over in a matter of an hour or so.