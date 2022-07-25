A small group of Republicans has made the right choice in denouncing former president Donald Trump for his attempted coup. But too many of them have since turned around and supported election deniers in their party in the midterm elections. They should take a lesson from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), both of whom showed over the weekend what it means to stand up for truth and democracy.
Cheney, in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, had this exchange with host Jake Tapper:
Tapper: Trump’s aggressively teasing another run for president in 2024. Election deniers are running and winning Republican primary races across the country, Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Dan Cox in Maryland, perhaps Kari Lake in Arizona.How concerned are you that January 6 was just the beginning, and that, at some point in the future, someone will actually successfully steal an election?Cheney: Well, I think that we all have to be concerned about that.I think, with respect to Donald Trump, as I said, he can never be anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again. ...And I think those candidates who are running, and I would say, in particular, the candidates who know what they’re saying is a lie do not deserve the support of their voters. And it’s a dangerous moment. It’s a moment when those of us who believe in our constitutional republic and who believe in the rule of law and who believe in a democratic process have to stand together across party lines to make sure that we’re doing all we can to defend it.
In short, she’s telling her party to vote against election deniers, a position entirely consistent with her role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She is modeling good citizenship when democracy is in peril. (She also admitted error for previously opposing same-sex marriage, yet another example of responsible conduct.)
Hogan, appearing with Tapper after Cheney, had a similar exchange concerning pro-insurrection Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Maryland governor:
Tapper: So, let’s talk about Mr. Cox. He embraced the QAnon insanity. He organized buses to the Stop the Steal rally on January 6. He even tweeted that Mike Pence was a traitor while the Capitol was under assault.Do you think there’s any chance he could win? And, if so, what might that mean for Maryland?Hogan: I don’t think there’s any chance that he can win. But there’s no question this was a big win for the Democratic Governors Association that I think spent over $3 million trying to promote this guy. ...Tapper: You have said you’re not going to support him in November, so are you going to vote for the Democratic nominee, Wes Moore?Hogan: You know, I’m going to have to make a decision about that between now and November. But I’m certainly not going to support this guy. I said I wouldn’t. He doesn’t — he’s not qualified to be governor.
(As an aside, it was irresponsible and wrong for the Democratic Governors Association to back Cox. Supporting a nut on the other side because you think your candidate can beat him is what got us Trump.)
In a binary choice election, Hogan arguably should vote for the Democrat if Cox is such a menace. Nevertheless, he joins Cheney to make a fundamental moral and political statement: Do not vote for election deniers. Period.
Trump apologists spent years declaring that Never Trumpers have betrayed their party and policy positions by voting Democratic. They simply could not fathom that preservation of democracy, truth and the rule of law overshadows every other concern. If we lose democracy, we lose the country — not just a policy preference on immigration, trade or government spending. If Cheney can lose her seat for defending her country, surely decent Republicans should be able to cast votes against insurrection sympathizers.
Now where are the rest of the Republicans who will stand with Cheney and Hogan? Where are former president George W. Bush and former governors such as Mitch Daniels of Indiana or John Kasich of Ohio? Where are the current Republican officials who claim to reject MAGA delusions, such as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson or the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial (Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania)?
Every one of them should follow Cheney and Hogan’s lead in urging Republicans not to vote for the slew of election deniers running for critical offices that affect elections, including Cox, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano and Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake.
Well, you might argue, if Republicans were to truly follow this logic, they would also have to vote against most House Republican incumbents! Yes, indeed. And there’s the rub.
Cheney and Hogan are correct that no democracy-loving patriot should be voting for proponents of the “big lie” that the election was stolen. But they and other Republicans who know better should also be advising members of their party that a thorough cleaning of the House and Senate is in order.
No one who parroted the “big lie” and undermined a full investigation of the Jan. 6 attack — especially House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the front-runner for speaker if the GOP recaptures the majority — should be in a position of power.
Maybe it is time for the Liz Cheneys, the Larry Hogans and other Republicans who deplore the “big lie” to vote Democratic or start a new party — unless and until their current one renounces Trumpism.