Tapper: Trump’s aggressively teasing another run for president in 2024. Election deniers are running and winning Republican primary races across the country, Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Dan Cox in Maryland, perhaps Kari Lake in Arizona.

How concerned are you that January 6 was just the beginning, and that, at some point in the future, someone will actually successfully steal an election?

Cheney: Well, I think that we all have to be concerned about that.

I think, with respect to Donald Trump, as I said, he can never be anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again. ...

And I think those candidates who are running, and I would say, in particular, the candidates who know what they’re saying is a lie do not deserve the support of their voters. And it’s a dangerous moment. It’s a moment when those of us who believe in our constitutional republic and who believe in the rule of law and who believe in a democratic process have to stand together across party lines to make sure that we’re doing all we can to defend it.