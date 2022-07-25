It is infuriating to my family and me to see comments such as those of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) calling the Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial marriage a “nonissue.” Though it might be a “nonissue” for straight, same-race couples, I can assure you that my family very much sees it as a pressing issue.

We live in Virginia, and despite our governor’s ridiculous assertion that same-sex marriage would be protected here if the Supreme Court were to overturn the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, it absolutely would not, given the constitutional amendment passed in 2006 that would be triggered by such a ruling.

If senators want to vote against protecting my marriage, have the courage to admit your homophobia and pandering to the religious right. Don’t hide behind nonsensical and political arguments. If there were even a slight chance your marriage would be annulled and you, your spouse and your children would be left without the legal protections of marriage, then I am sure you would not consider it a “nonissue.”