The First Amendment includes the “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The best place for that assembly and petition is at the place where “the Government” sits. But the Supreme Court building, staircase and surrounding sidewalk are all sealed off behind high fences. And the justices don’t often go to work in their offices, even on days when they announce decisions. When the fence comes down and the justices return to work in their taxpayer-funded offices, the protests will occur in the right place, and the picketing at the homes of justices or on the street in front of the court building will quickly end.