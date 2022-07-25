The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The protests could soon end

July 25, 2022 at 4:57 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights demonstrators pass by the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on July 2. in Chevy Chase. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)
Comment

Regarding the July 20 Metro article “Kavanaugh’s neighbors are for Roe but souring on noisy protests”:

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision has led to intense and appropriate protests. The picketing at the homes of Supreme Court justices, or at restaurants where they dine, is a problem with a solution both simple and necessary.

The First Amendment includes the “right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The best place for that assembly and petition is at the place where “the Government” sits. But the Supreme Court building, staircase and surrounding sidewalk are all sealed off behind high fences. And the justices don’t often go to work in their offices, even on days when they announce decisions. When the fence comes down and the justices return to work in their taxpayer-funded offices, the protests will occur in the right place, and the picketing at the homes of justices or on the street in front of the court building will quickly end.

Ira C. Lupu, Bethesda

