As a lifetime Washington football team fan, I am at a loss for words that my team has decided to hold this year’s training camp at its training facility in Ashburn Park vs. Richmond. First and foremost, I am speaking out for the coaches and the team players. How sad that they are not going to experience the team-building bonds that they would create if they were to board a bus, travel together and train at a different facility than Ashburn Park.
Second, what a disappointment that fan tickets for this year’s training camp are on a “lottery draw” basis with the limited number of “lottery” tickets being in the hundreds vs. the thousands. Once again, this is all on team owner Daniel Snyder.
Every time I have hope that my team is turning the corner, it takes the wrong turn again and again.
Robyn Stultz, Amsterdam, N.Y.