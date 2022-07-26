The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Commanders make the wrong choice for training

July 26, 2022 at 5:06 p.m. EDT
Washington Commanders defensive back Benjamin St-Juste makes a one-handed grab during the veterans minicamp on June 16 in Ashburn. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
As a lifetime Washington football team fan, I am at a loss for words that my team has decided to hold this year’s training camp at its training facility in Ashburn Park vs. Richmond. First and foremost, I am speaking out for the coaches and the team players. How sad that they are not going to experience the team-building bonds that they would create if they were to board a bus, travel together and train at a different facility than Ashburn Park.

Second, what a disappointment that fan tickets for this year’s training camp are on a “lottery draw” basis with the limited number of “lottery” tickets being in the hundreds vs. the thousands. Once again, this is all on team owner Daniel Snyder.

Every time I have hope that my team is turning the corner, it takes the wrong turn again and again.

Robyn Stultz, Amsterdam, N.Y.

