Thomas Geoghegan’s July 24 Outlook essay, “When the court shrinks the administrative state, it puts Congress out of work,” was well intentioned, but the conclusion was wide of the mark. The Environmental Protection Agency case at issue has been widely misinterpreted by many lawyers and pundits, including Mr. Geoghegan. This EPA case is a simple, straightforward statutory construction case, which federal courts, including the Supreme Court, examine easily and routinely every term.

The court examined the governing EPA authorizing statute enacted years ago by Congress. An agency such as the EPA is circumscribed by its governing statute and its legislative history, if necessary. Here, the court did not “shrink the administrative state,” nor did it “put Congress out of work.”

To the contrary, the administration can simply submit Clean Air Act legislation to Congress giving the EPA the regulatory authority it claims it needs. Of course, the legislative process is linear and often unpredictable. Suffice to say, in this election year, Congress has plenty of work to do, including Clean Air Act amendments, if that is what the leadership and the administration decide.

Mr. Geoghegan might be confused by this statutory construction case and the court’s precedents by the Chevron deference, by which the court defers to an agency’s interpretation of an ambiguous statute, assuming compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act. Such deference appears to this writer to be increasingly disfavored under the court’s recent rulings and dissents.

Frederick H. Graefe, Bethesda

