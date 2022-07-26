Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For weeks, members of the House Jan. 6 select committee have expressed concern — if not alarm — that the Justice Department had not interviewed many key witnesses involved in the coup attempt. Public criticism of the department’s pace intensified, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to state that the department would not conduct its investigation in public and that “no person is above the law.”

That wasn’t enough to quell concerns, but a new development should go a long way to satisfy Garland’s critics: ABC News reported on Monday that Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, and Greg Jacob, Pence’s former chief counsel, were recently summoned to testify before a federal grand jury. The news signals that the Justice Department has begun looking into the nonviolent efforts to overturn the election, including the pressure campaign against Pence.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

One might attribute the testimony by high-level Pence staffers to the multi-front pressure on the Justice Department. The Jan. 6 committee has revealed one shocking fact after another suggesting that defeated former president Donald Trump was in the thick of conspiracies to defraud the United States and obstruct the counting of electoral votes. There has been a notable shift in thinking among legal and pundit circles, from “it would be risky to prosecute Trump” to “it would be risky not to prosecute him.” Former Justice Department attorneys and respected constitutional scholars implored Garland to pick up the pace.

Advertisement

Then again, maybe the timing for high-level officials’ appearance to provide testimony before a federal grand jury was only coincidental. Investigators had already seized the phone of John Eastman, chief architect of the coup plot, and raided the home of Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department official whom Trump tried to appoint as acting attorney general. In other words, the Justice Department had already indicated it was moving toward the nonviolent aspects of the coup attempt.

Regardless, the Justice Department’s latest action, coupled with Garland’s public comments, suggests that the department might have switched to a higher gear in its investigation. It is now gathering people with direct knowledge of Trump’s pressure campaign on his vice president. Unlike the phony elector scheme, which has many potential targets (e.g., Eastman, Clark, the electors themselves), the only real target in the Pence pressure campaign would be Trump.

The grand jury differs from a congressional committee in at least two respects. First, it’s one thing to refuse to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee; it’s quite another to incur the wrath of a grand jury and risk criminal contempt. We will see whether the weak and inconsistent claims of executive privilege from former Trump officials (looking at you, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone) melt in the heat of the grand jury room. It will also be interesting to see whether the grand jury subpoenas Pence, for example, who has no legitimate privilege claim.

Advertisement

Second, prosecutors with the Justice Department have the power to grant immunity to those who cooperate, which the Jan. 6 committee cannot do. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows or Eastman might have powerful evidence that could further implicate Trump. (Given that Meadows reportedly communicated with the gang at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5, 2021, Garland might be able to discover what ties, if any, the White House had to violent extremist groups that stormed the Capitol.) Dan Scavino, the former White House communications staffer whom the Jan. 6 committee cited for contempt of Congress, might be the sort of lower-level operative with eyewitness evidence against Trump.

However long it took, the Justice Department seems to be catching up to the Jan. 6 committee’s work. We don’t know how quickly indictments of top-level officials including Trump will arrive, if they arrive at all. (Speed is of the essence, given that Republicans might try to derail the probe if they win one or both houses in the midterms.) Nevertheless, Trump has reason to worry that he might face criminal liability in both in Fulton County, Ga., and in federal courts.

GiftOutline Gift Article