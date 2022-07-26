Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democracy usually means that the side that wins a majority gets to govern, but that principle goes into limbo in contested elections. It’s no use saying the majority rules if both sides are claiming to be the majority. There needs to be some higher authority that can resolve election disputes — identifying the true majority so it can legitimately take power. Who should this authority be?

The Senate’s new legislation reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887 grapples with this dilemma. Aimed at preventing a repeat of Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election that culminated in the Jan. 6 riot, the bipartisan bill streamlines the process by which presidential elections are certified.

Of course, the legislation wouldn’t prevent partisans from claiming they won elections they lost. Instead, it would change the authority in charge of settling those claims. The current ECA provides a role for state politicians and members of Congress in resolving contested presidential elections. The reform bill would cut elected politicians out of the process, transferring most of the power to courts — and especially the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

That’s right: To protect democracy, ECA reform would shrink the authority of the democratic branches of government and expand the authority of the least democratic branch. The bill deserves to pass. But the fact that it’s necessary shows that America’s self-governing capacities have diminished, and there will be more trouble ahead.

Follow Jason Willick 's opinions Follow Add

Some history helps explain how we got here. The 1876 election between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden was contested in several states. Congress charged a commission with ten of its members plus five Supreme Court justices to resolve the disputes. The commission sided with Hayes in 8-to-7 party-line votes.

That bitter experience led to the ECA. John J. Ingalls, a senator from Kansas, said in 1886 that the electoral commission of the previous decade was “a contrivance that will never be repeated in our politics. It was a device that was favored by each party in the belief that it would cheat the other, and it resulted ... in defrauding both.”

Advertisement

So Congress created a new “contrivance.” There would be no more commissions. Instead, under the ECA, disputed elections would be resolved by the political process. If state officials disagreed about which presidential candidate won their state, it would be up to the majority of the House and Senate to decide, under a circuitous procedure, which electors to count.

Today’s Senate’s reformers want to eliminate these opportunities for mischief in the states and Congress, which Trump tried to exploit. What authority do they turn to instead? The justices of the Supreme Court, whom Congress deliberately sidelined in the 1887 law.

Under the Senate’s proposed reform, each state could submit only one slate of electors, certified by the governor. If there’s a dispute about which candidate won the state, the bill provides for a panel of three federal judges to review the certification under an “expedited procedure,” with appeals “heard directly by the Supreme Court.” The justices have the last word: “The determination of Federal courts,” the legislation says, “shall be conclusive.”

Advertisement

Or would it be? The pattern of close elections in the 21st century (not just 2020 but also 2016, 2004 and 2000) is that they are doubted and delegitimized by the losing side. At the same time, the Democratic Party and liberal intellectuals have launched a political assault on the Supreme Court — and judicial review itself — as undemocratic and illegitimate. See where this is going?

Let’s say Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor who pushed Trump’s stolen-election fictions, wins this November. And let’s say the Pennsylvania presidential contest in 2024 is close but contested, with some ballots arriving late. If the Democratic candidate won, the reformed ECA would strengthen the judicial check on Mastriano’s ability to defy the evidence and certify Republican electors instead.

But what if the Republican won, Mastriano correctly certified GOP electors against a Democratic challenge — and an ideologically divided Supreme Court affirmed his certification? Al Gore urged his supporters to accept the Supreme Court’s decision ending Florida’s recount in 2000, but progressive candidates in the post-Trump era might instead tell supporters to take to the streets.

Advertisement

The original ECA was crafted as the country emerged from the Civil War and Reconstruction, and it functioned, despite its flaws, through the 20th century. But the baseline level of political consensus that made this possible is disappearing, and the Senate’s reform envisions courts shielding post-election processes from political passions.

If the reform passes, this will be an achievement. But it shouldn’t obscure the fact that even the most elegantly designed rules are insufficient to guarantee that the voluntary rotation of power in a polarizing country. Any process can be circumvented, any institution defied, if the stakes are made to appear high enough — and the next constitutional crisis might come from a different direction than the Senate’s bipartisan reformers had in mind.

GiftOutline Gift Article