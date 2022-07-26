Regarding the July 22 editorial “There is no time to waste”:
Meanwhile, there are things Mr. Biden can and must do that don’t require such a declaration, including denying permits for pending fossil-fuel infrastructure projects such as pipelines and export terminals as well as halting new drilling and fracking on federal lands, which he promised on the campaign trail.
Mr. Biden must unlock and use his executive powers to address the root cause of the climate crisis by enacting policies that will keep fossil fuels in the ground and facilitate a rapid build-out of clean, renewable energy across our economy.
Jim Walsh, Takoma Park
The writer is policy director of Food & Water Watch.