Americans often face explicit or tacit pressure to come to work while sick. With his covid-19 diagnosis, President Biden could have seized an opportunity to help change workplace culture to one that promotes health and work-life balance; instead, we were told he is still putting in eight-plus hours of work a day despite a an elevated temperature and fatigue. As one of your “employers,” I urge you, Mr. President, to take the time you need to get well and set an example for workers and bosses alike.