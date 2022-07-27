Regarding the July 23 Politics & The Nation article “Biden continues to work during coronavirus isolation”:
Tracy Velázquez, Mount Rainier
I take issue with Leana S. Wen’s characterization in her July 22 op-ed, “Biden’s covid diagnosis is a teaching moment.” Suggesting that avoiding coronavirus infection might have become “impossible” is both factually inaccurate and needlessly discouraging to those to whom it still poses a deadly risk.
The same measures that have prevented infection until now still work: Avoid crowds, wear a snug, respirator-grade mask in public indoor spaces, and maintain a respectful distance from strangers. Recognize that dining out or attending live performances carries a likelihood of exposure. At the cost of forgoing once-normal social activities, those whose work doesn’t require face-to-face interactions can minimize the chance of contact with the virus. Immunocompromised, elderly, and otherwise vulnerable individuals — and those of us who simply don’t wish to risk long covid — might well find that a sacrifice worth making.
Though the latest variants are indeed highly contagious, the wholesale abandonment of sensible precautions has vastly facilitated their spread. We shouldn’t need mandates to motivate us to continue protecting ourselves and one another.
David Jack Kenny, Frederick