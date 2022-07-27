Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maybe President Biden felt antsy after being cooped up for covid-19 isolation. Maybe the House Jan. 6 committee laid the groundwork by exposing Donald Trump’s dereliction of presidential duty when the U.S. Capitol was attacked. Whatever the reason, Biden came out swinging on Monday during a virtual speech to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference. He went out of his way to excoriate Trump, a possible preview of the midterm campaign season.

Referencing Trump’s 187 minutes of refusal to summon help for the besieged Capitol, Biden said, “And for three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office.” He added, “While he was doing that, brave law enforcement officers were subject to the medieval hell for three hours — dripping in blood, surrounded by carnage, face to face with a crazed mob that believed in the lies of the defeated president.”

Biden then turned to an attack that is as applicable to Trump’s GOP enablers as it is to Trump personally. “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men in blue all across this nation should never forget that. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-cop. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-America.”

Many Democratic officials and operatives frustrated with Biden’s reticence no doubt whispered: It’s about time.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, briefing reporters later in the day, left no doubt that these were no off-the-cuff remarks about Trump from Biden. “The former president had a choice to make,” she said. “The choice was, do you stand on the side of our law enforcement, or do you stand on the side of a mob?” Jean-Pierre then, for emphasis, repeated the president’s vivid description almost verbatim.

Biden and other Democrats can accomplish multiple goals by continuing to hammer away at Trump’s betrayal on Jan. 6. For starters, baiting Trump often results in more damaging, self-incriminating remarks. Consider Biden’s zingers a public service to provide the Jan. 6 committee and the Justice Department with still more ammunition. (Put differently, he is ratcheting up pressure on the department without needing to tell Attorney General Merrick Garland: Pick up the pace, pal.)

Second, the more Democrats focus on Jan. 6 and Republicans’ spineless adherence to the “big lie,” the easier it is for them to make the case in the midterms that Republicans are unfit to serve. Every Trump endorsee and every “big lie” spreader should have to defend Trump’s conduct. A Democratic candidate such as Josh Shapiro, who is running for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano (a Jan. 6 attendee who helped transport Trump supporters to his “Stop the Steal” rally that day), certainly can push the theme that Mastriano was on the side of those bludgeoning the police.

Third, Biden’s invocation of Jan. 6 can be part of a broader effort to flip the script on Republicans and crime. The argument could go that many Republicans are not just on the side of those who attacked the police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, GOP lawmakers also unanimously opposed the American Rescue Plan, which contained funding to keep police and other first responders on state and local payrolls. Biden’s administration actually has been “funding the police” with the American Rescue Plan, and with this year’s generous law enforcement budget request.

Along similar lines, Democrats could point out that Republicans’ refusal to ban assault weapons threatens innocent teachers, children, shoppers, parade-goers — and the law enforcement personnel who protect them. In other words, you cannot be pro-AR-15 and be pro-police.

As Biden wraps up his legislative agenda for the year — perhaps with a robust list of accomplishments that defies the media’s excessively negative assessment of his presidency — Democrats might look forward to a more aggressive Biden willing to bind Republicans to the albatross around their necks, or even goad Trump into an early declaration of his candidacy. (That would be a welcome development for Democrats, who would like nothing better than to turn the midterms into a referendum on the insurrectionist in chief.)

Even if Biden’s own approval ratings worry fellow Democrats, his control of the bully pulpit and ability to direct attention to the violent debacle on Jan. 6, 2021, might come as a welcome midterm boost for the party on the side of the police, not the mob.

