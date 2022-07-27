Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — National polls suggest that Latinos are moving sharply away from the Democratic Party. If that plays out in the midterms, it’s likely no place will be impacted more than here in Nevada’s fastest-growing metropolitan area. And that could wipe out much of the advantage Democrats have built in this blue-trending state.

The population of Clark County, which encompasses Las Vegas and its suburbs, has skyrocketed from a mere 273,000 in 1970 to roughly 2.3 million people today. The county now casts nearly 70 percent of Nevada’s votes, and it is the bastion of the state’s Democratic Party. Democrats typically run eight to 11 points better in the region than they do statewide.

Latinos are a big reason for this. Clark is less than 40 percent White and roughly one-third Latino. Latinos cast 17 percent of statewide ballots in 2020 and backed Joe Biden by 26 points, carrying him to a narrow 2.4 percentage point win. Any drop in those huge margins puts Nevada in play for the GOP, before factoring in any shifts among other demographics.

Advertisement

National polls suggest Democratic support with Latinos is plummeting. President Biden’s job approval ratings with Hispanics are low, with the most recent Politico/Morning Consult poll finding only 47 percent approve of his performance. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found Democrats were statistically tied with Republicans among Latinos in the generic congressional ballot, which measures which party voters want in control of Congress. That’s a massive drop from the 47-point edge Democrats held with the demographic in the 2018 midterms. Some polls suggest the party is doing better among Latinos, but the bulk of the data suggest the party is losing touch with this population.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow Add

Nevada Republican campaigns tout data suggesting that these trends are showing up in Las Vegas. The most recent statewide poll, by Emerson College, found Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto ahead of Republican Adam Laxalt among Hispanics by only 13 points while a March poll found the two tied with the demographic. The Laxalt campaign is making a major effort to woo Latinos, launching a Latinos for Laxalt website and running Spanish-language campaign ads. The GOP’s hopes rest on whether such efforts to reach the Hispanic community bear fruit.

There’s also reason to think that a voter backlash over the economy will be stronger in Clark County than elsewhere, hurting Democrats with working-class Latinos. The Las Vegas economy heavily depends on tourism because of its world-famous casinos. They were hammered during the pandemic due to closures, capacity limitations and reduced airline travel. The city’s unemployment rate reached 30 percent at the pandemic’s height, and total employment is still lower than it was pre-pandemic. That means many Latinos lost their jobs in 2020 and likely haven’t gotten them back yet.

Advertisement

Other figures speak to Las Vegas’s troubled economy. Clark County’s unemployment rate is 5.2 percent, much higher than the nation’s 3.6 percent. Data from the Nevada Independent show that the state’s labor force participation rate, which had been higher than the national rate before the pandemic, now lags behind the country. Gas in the Las Vegas area averaged $5.19 a gallon in late July, while home prices are up a whopping 22 percent over the past year. If inflation and recessions are going to hurt Democrats nationally, they should cream them in Clark County.

Local observers remain unconvinced that these trends are as strong as Republicans say they are. Kenneth Miller, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, told me that the rising share of Latinos in the electorate works to the Democrats’ advantage. He says increases in the share of the total vote for this Democratic-tilting demographic likely outweighs any shift within it toward the GOP. The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Steve Sebelius notes that Cortez Masto is a Latina and suspects that might help her resist some of these head winds.

Nevertheless, both rate the statewide races as tossups and concede that all three of the area’s Democratic members of Congress face tough races. That point is telling, as Democrats gerrymandered the county in such a way that Biden carried those districts between 6.7 and 8.7 points. This should normally be enough to ensure reelection for each of the incumbents. I’ll profile each of these races in a separate column, but the fact that local and national observers think they are up for grabs suggests real trouble ahead.

It’s usually a bad idea to bet against the house, and Clark County Democrats are Nevada’s political house. But Lady Luck has a wandering eye. If Latinos move rightward enough, the GOP stands ready to count its winnings and break the Democrats’ bank.

GiftOutline Gift Article