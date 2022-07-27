My first reaction to Petula Dvorak’s July 22 Metro column, “ Glass ceiling remains intact in Md. governor race ,” was “who the heck is Kelly Schulz?” The answer, of course, is she was one of the GOP candidates for governor, and the Republicans, who currently have the only Maryland congressman who does not think former president Donald Trump guilty of high crimes and/or misdemeanors, nominated another Trump loyalist. Not being a Republican, I, like most of Maryland, was not aware of her candidacy.

My second reaction was to question whether Ms. Dvorak read past the top of the ballot or only the Republican ballot. Was she aware that in the Democratic primary, an experienced prosecutor and former judge lost the race for attorney general to a man who has never tried a criminal case in Maryland and, to the best of my knowledge, has never practiced law in Maryland? If you are not aware, I am talking about Katie Curran O’Malley’s loss to Anthony G. Brown. In talking about glass ceilings, Ms. Dvorak missed the mark. Here, we have a case where the more qualified candidate lost and it might well be simply because of her gender.