Major League Baseball can't figure out why fans aren't attending. I am one of those fans. I love baseball, but I haven't attended a game since 2019. In trying to modernize the sport, many parks no longer have rosters and scorecards, with the assumption that those interested will use smartphones. Many parks have banned cameras. Use your smartphone. Many concessions won't take cash and/or credit cards. Use your smartphone. Many teams no longer accept a printed ticket. Use your smartphone.

I go to games to relax and enjoy, in other words: to escape. MLB wonders why some fans aren’t returning. Maybe they should use their smartphones to realize these fans don’t want to be tied to the outside world and simply wish to relax, enjoy and escape. Sure, the times do change, but sometimes things that have worked for decades still do.