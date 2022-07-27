Opinion (Danielle Kunitz/The Washington Post; iStock)

Keys and nickels raining from the sky. A naked man with twigs growing out of his face and body. A giant everything bagel exerting an unnerving gravitational field that just might consume everything in the known universe. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight These are some of the strangest images I’ve seen at the movies this year — and they don’t even begin to capture the oddness of the movies themselves. Days, even months, later I’m still pondering the multiverse family drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the eerie parable “Men” and, most recently, Jordan Peele’s sci-fi Western “Nope.” Each is so distinct that the question of whether I liked them seems beside the point: They upset me, they prodded me, they showed me something I’d never seen before.

One thing’s for sure: Movies like these are a testament to the value of having your mind blown once in a while — and not just at the multiplex.

Lately it can feel like we’re stuck in a state of frog-boiling stagnation, in culture and politics. Marvel Studios recently announced that its long-running Cinematic Universe will continue at least through 2025. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is holding up climate legislation in the middle of catastrophic flooding and a nationwide heat wave. TV shows including “Family Feud” and the “Law & Order” franchise are stumbling along zombielike. And a conservative majority on the Supreme Court is rousing the Founding Fathers from the grave to roll back the clock on abortion rights and the regulatory power of the federal government.

These doldrums are mutually reinforcing: If the people governing the world are content to let it descend into hell, why not recycle the same old superhero stories and binge watchable comfort shows to cushion the fall?

There’s room for comfort food in pop culture, of course. But too much sameness can make the world seem stiflingly small.

This is not to say that “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Men” and “Nope” are road maps for passing legislation or anything else so prosaic. Instead, their common gift is to surprise us with arresting images and daring, even shocking ideas. Each wrenches open the padlocked doors of perception and reminds us that the world has the capacity to be bigger, wilder and more freighted with possibility than it so often seems.

That’s the very premise of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Dissatisfied and detached laundromat co-owner Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) discovers there is a multiverse full of other versions of herself. She can access their abilities — but only by doing the most unexpected thing in any given scenario.

The results are almost too silly and glorious to be plausibly described in print. Let’s just say the action involves a raccoon controlling a teppanyaki chef, Hong Kong-style martial arts stardom and a universe where people have hot dogs for fingers. But however bizarre and ambitious Evelyn’s journey, her destination is familiar. In breaking out of her old patterns and assumptions, she injects new life into her marriage and salvages her failing relationship with her daughter.

The characters in “Nope” have no way of tapping into unusual abilities. When a flying saucer appears over the canyon where they live, hoovering up people and horses and belching out metal and occasional torrents of blood, their only weapon is their ingenuity.

What initially seems a mismatch between a malign creature and some puny humans freaking out turns into an opportunity for inventiveness that’s exciting, even invigorating, to watch. When the creature shorts out electronic equipment, the humans rig up a field of tube dancers to act as an early warning system and deploy old-fashioned film cameras to document its existence. These may be hustlers seeking to exploit the scoop of the century, but they bring nerve and creativity to the task rather than succumbing to despair.

Harper, the main character in “Men,” squares off with an enemy on the ground — a mutating monster that stalks and torments her by giving birth to a series of men with the same face, through a succession of spontaneous pregnancies and bloody deliveries. It’s an image of misogyny as a twisted, self-replicating force. “Men” was released before it became clear the Supreme Court intended to overturn Roe v. Wade. But the film eerily presaged the arrival of body horror at the center of the national conversation.

In “Men,” Harper must try to survive less through cunning than through violent persistence. And the movie ends on an ambiguous note, not the triumphal one we might find in a traditional movie about sexism: Harper may beat her foes, but doing so requires terrible deeds.

All these movies are unsettling — and that’s exactly what makes them unforgettable. In this moment of defeatism and drift, we need a push in a new direction anyplace we can get it.

