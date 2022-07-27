Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday’s Commerce Department data might well confirm that gross domestic product shrank for a second straight quarter. In anticipation, the White House issued a statement noting that there is nothing “official” about the oft-cited rule of thumb according to which a two-quarter losing streak defines a recession. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight GOP mockery lit up the internet. The Republican State Leadership Committee’s Twitter account accused the Biden administration of “gaslighting Americans and changing the definition of a recession.”

How about we compromise and call the next economic downturn, whenever it comes, a “banana,” in honor of Alfred E. “Fred” Kahn?

In 1978, Kahn — a Cornell University economist in charge of President Jimmy Carter’s inflation-fighting efforts — said that failure to get soaring prices under control could lead to a “deep, deep depression.” Carter’s aides, perturbed at the possible political fallout, instructed him never to say that word, or “recession,” again.

We don’t know whether this instruction stirred the wrath of Kahn, a verbal stickler notoriously disdainful of cant and euphemism; in a previous government job, he had sent around a memo telling staff not to use words like “herein.”

It did trigger his wit, though: In his next meeting with reporters, Kahn puckishly said the nation was in “danger of having the worst banana in 45 years.”

Kahn’s quip endures because it implicitly conveyed a nuanced truth: It is wrong for a president to deny obvious reality, but at the same time, and despite the scientific pretensions of economics, there really is no pure, objective definition of “recession.” (When United Fruit Co., complained about “banana,” Kahn switched to “kumquat.”)

Republicans who sanctimoniously accuse Biden of “gaslighting” are therefore forgetting not only Kahn’s sly wisdom but also such recent events as President George W. Bush’s strained use of “period of uncertainty” instead of “recession” in early 2008 — a time when the U.S. economy was already plunging into the worst, er, banana since the 1930s.

Another reason Kahn, who died in 2010 at 93, is relevant today: Once again, inflation threatens a Democratic presidency, and the Biden White House does not have many more effective tools at its disposal than Carter’s did during Kahn’s stint as the hapless chairman of something called the Council on Wage and Price Stability.

As Kahn predicted, it took a sharp — how do you say? — downturn, engineered by Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and marked by unemployment that peaked in 1982 at 10.8 percent, to crush inflation. A similar Fed rate-raising campaign that began in March is why many worry about the risk of a banana now.

While Carter’s inflation-fighting efforts did mostly fail, in one area they did some good. That was the deregulation of passenger airlines, trucking and freight rail, which exposed long-standing government-protected cartels in those industries to competition, resulting in lower costs throughout the economy.

In his first administration job, chairman of the Civil Aeronautics Board, Kahn spearheaded airline deregulation and later influenced the companion trucking and rail efforts. Both Carter and his eventual rival for the 1980 Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.), supported these changes.

There was a time, in other words, when a left-center spectrum of Democrats paid attention to the supply side of the economy, not in the Republican tax-cuts-for-the-rich way, to be sure, but in a pro-consumer sense of enabling efficiency, with the goal of promoting abundance and, eventually, lower prices. Kahn, Kennedy and — yes — Carter deserve credit for this contribution to easing long-range inflationary pressures.

President Biden’s treasury secretary, Janet L. Yellen, advocates “modern supply side economics,” which, as she put it, “prioritizes labor supply, human capital, public infrastructure, R&D, and investments in a sustainable environment.” She argued that the Build Back Better plan’s “investments” in child care, family leave and the like would have advanced that policy.

Whether all that spending really would have raised productivity — or poured more gas on a raging inflation fire — is a good question, to which we will likely never get the answer since the bill is essentially dead. Meanwhile, the administration should look, as Kahn did, for opportunities to fight inflation by loosening the government’s grip on unduly regulated markets.

One market in dire need of reform is baby formula, where shortages persist. The proximate cause was a safety-related factory shutdown at Abbott Laboratories, the nation’s largest producer, but government policies helped render the supply chain vulnerable to such a shock in the first place.

Those policies include import restrictions and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which provides poor mothers with free formula. Complicated laws designed to help states get more formula for their federal WIC grant dollars have had unintended perverse effects: the rise of state-level monopolies for certain companies and all but impenetrable barriers to potentially innovative new producers.

It’s fair to say that this system would have driven Fred Kahn bananas.

