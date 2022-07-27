There have been legitimate questions as to whether the Justice Department is doing a credible investigation of the former president. That the DOJ was apparently surprised by Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the Jan. 6 committee only fuels doubts about what is going on there.

Eugene Robinson had it right in his July 22 op-ed, “ Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6 was worse than you thought ,” that Attorney General Merrick Garland has the authority to hold former president Donald Trump accountable for his possibly criminal conduct.

When we widen our view, we are reminded of the curiously empty White House phone and visitor records for Jan. 6, 2021. We are also faced with the missing Secret Service texts from the same time. Of course, this is being investigated by the same inspector general’s office that failed to do any real investigation when this matter came up in February.

At some point, one begins to wonder whether there are still Trump appointees and supporters working to stifle any real investigation of the former president that might find him accountable. It might seem far-fetched and unfair to raise that question, but these are not normal times, and there are too many gaps and questionable actions not to be concerned.