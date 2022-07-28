The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion An egregious case of both-siding

July 28, 2022 at 5:33 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights activists wrap green bandannas, a symbol of the pro-choice movement, around the fence in front of the White House on July 9. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post)
In her July 24 Sunday Opinion column, “The unbearable cruelty of no-exception abortion bans,” Kathleen Parker managed the seemingly impossible: giving “both sides” treatment to the case of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to cross state lines to get an abortion. Though professing sympathy for the child victim, Ms. Parker found demagoguery on both sides of the issue. Evidence for her claim? “Pro-choice activists didn’t hesitate to use her tale to remind everyone of all the horrors that the Supreme Court hath wrought.” But that’s not demagoguery; it’s simply fact-based advocacy.

Ms. Parker assigned equal blame to pro-choice “fanatics” for the no-exception laws passed by antiabortion extremists. No evidence was given for her extraordinary “equal blame” claim, either. The lesson? Sometimes the apparently indefensible is exactly that. And balanced journalism means acknowledging a one-sided case where it occurs, not inventing two sides where they don’t.

Richard N. Mott, Arlington

