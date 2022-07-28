In her July 24 Sunday Opinion column, “The unbearable cruelty of no-exception abortion bans,” Kathleen Parker managed the seemingly impossible: giving “both sides” treatment to the case of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to cross state lines to get an abortion. Though professing sympathy for the child victim, Ms. Parker found demagoguery on both sides of the issue. Evidence for her claim? “Pro-choice activists didn’t hesitate to use her tale to remind everyone of all the horrors that the Supreme Court hath wrought.” But that’s not demagoguery; it’s simply fact-based advocacy.