“You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurrection and pro-American,” President Biden said on Monday, days after the Jan. 6 committee released grim new details about the attack on the Capitol. He was right. So why are offshoots of his own party boosting Republican candidates who have espoused these dangerous views? The time has come for Democratic leadership — including Mr. Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) and others — to denounce the cynical campaign tactics employed by various party entities this year.

The latest infuriating example of this is in the Republican primary in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, where the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent $435,000 to bolster John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official running against incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer. Mr. Meijer was one of just 10 House Republicans who courageously voted to impeach former president Donald Trump after Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Gibbs, on the other hand, falsely claimed that Mr. Trump’s election defeat in 2020 seemed “mathematically impossible.” His campaign website calls for a “full forensic audit” of the election.

Democrats calculate that Mr. Gibbs would be a weak opponent in a swing district they consider a prime opportunity to pick up a seat. The DCCC-backed ads characterize Mr. Gibbs as “too conservative” and tout his links to Mr. Trump — messages that would go down well among GOP primary voters.

The strategy is not a new one for Democrats in this election cycle. A House Democratic super PAC funded an ad promoting the election-denying opponent of Rep. David G. Valadao (Calif.), another Republican who voted for impeachment. Mr. Valadao won his primary, but the result was closer than expected.

In Maryland, meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association spent $2 million on ads and mailers promoting Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox. Mr. Cox, as we have written before, is a fringe figure described by Mr. Trump as “100 percent MAGA.” A state delegate, he arranged for buses to bring supporters of Mr. Trump to the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally at the Capitol and has called former vice president Mike Pence a “traitor” for not overturning the election results. Now, he has a chance at the governor’s office, along with a larger platform to spread his baseless claims.

The issue is not simply that this scheme could backfire and elect fringe candidates; Democrats’ Machiavellian approach in key races could pan out. Still, it reeks of hypocrisy to elevate figures who deny the election, while also making the case that they are a grievous threat to American democracy. The moves risk undercutting the progress Democrats have made on communicating these dangers to the public and positioning themselves as the party of democratic principles. As Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told Politico: “No race is worth compromising your values in that way.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, at least 120 Republican nominees for Congress and statewide elected office endorse the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Others are in contention to win primaries in the weeks ahead. To be sure, the rise of such candidates says more about the state of the Republican Party today. But what a sordid story if Democratic spending helps enable any of them.

